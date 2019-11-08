The fall of the Berlin Wall

On June 26, 1963, during a tour of West Germany, President John F. Kennedy addressed a crowd of 150,000 in West Berlin, pledging the United States would defend the city's freedom.
He said, "Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free. When all are free, then we can look forward to that day when this city will be joined as one, and this country and this great continent of Europe in a peaceful and hopeful globe.
"When that day finally comes, as it will, the people of West Berlin can take sober satisfaction in the fact that they were in the front lines for almost two decades.
"All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words, Ich bin ein Berliner."