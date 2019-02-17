Calendar: Week of February 18

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Presidents Day, with events including a wreath-laying by George Washington's tomb at Mount Vernon.



Tuesday brings this year's George Polk Awards for journalism, named for the CBS News Correspondent killed covering the Greek civil war in 1948.

George Polk Awards, at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., February 19 at 10 a.m.



On Wednesday, Patty Hearst, whose 1974 kidnapping was a media sensation, turns 65.





Thursday is the 70th anniversary of Time magazine's Louis Armstrong cover – a first for a jazz musician.





Friday kicks off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. Enough said.



And Saturday's the day for the New Jersey Bike and Walk Summit in West Windsor. It's dedicated to making communities more bike- and pedestrian-friendly.



Story produced by Charis Satchell.