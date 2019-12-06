Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (December 6)

Check out these art openings and events around the country this coming week:

An example of the pyrotechnics lighting up Telluride this weekend. Telluride Fire Festival

Telluride, Colo.: Telluride Fire Festival (December 6-8)

Inspired by Burning Man, the Telluride Fire Festival features the visual magic of fire art, fire art cars and fire dancing, as well as a Fire Ball, and fire-related workshops. At venues across Telluride, including the historic Transfer Warehouse, Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village, and the Great Room atop the gondola.

A visitor inside Joyce Kozloff's installation "Targets" (2000), acrylic/canvas/wood, part of D.C. Moore Gallery's presentation, "Pattern & Decoration Continuum: Valerie Jaudon, Joyce Kozloff, and Robert Kushner," at Art Basel Miami Beach. D.C. Moore Gallery/Art Basel Miami Beach

Miami, Fla.: Art Basel (Through December 8)

Leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia will display significant works from the masters of Modern and contemporary art, as well as a new generation of emerging stars. At Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Fla. Public shows December 6-8.

Desert VegFest

Palm Desert, Calif.: Desert VegFest (December 7)

An all-vegan festival that features vegan food vendors, speakers, live music, entertainment and more. Sorry, no animals allowed on site! At UCR Palm Desert (75080 Frank Sinatra Drive), Palm Desert, Calif., December 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

African-American Children's Book Festival

Flint, Mich.: African-American Children's Book Festival (December 7)

The free one-day event provides families and organizations with ideas to increase their book rich environment, and resources for great literary works that have Afrocentric themes or are by African American authors/illustrators. With storytelling, games and activities, essay contest, arts & crafts, face-painting, a young authors/illustrators writing workshop, and vendors that support children's/family causes. At Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N Saginaw St, Flint, Mich. Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stateline, Nev.: Tahoe Adventure Film Festival at MontBleu Resort and Casino (December 7)

"The next best thing to doin' it": The 17th annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is a showcase of newly-released films of daring exploits and epic adventures in some of the most remote places and harshest conditions that test the human spirit, from skiing, snowboarding and kayaking, to rock climbing, surfing, mountain biking and BASE jumping. And it's not just outdoor adventure enthusiasts: featured alongside the films are go-go dancers and entertainers on stage. At the MontBleu Theatre, 55 Highway 50, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available by calling (775) 588-3515 or via TicketMaster

Can't make it to Lake Tahoe? Starting in January 2020, the film festival will go on tour to such cities as Petaluma, Park City, and Reno.

