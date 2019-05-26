Calendar: Week of May 27

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Memorial Day, honoring all who have died in military service to our country.
- Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
On Tuesday, soul singer Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday.
On Tuesday, soul singer Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday.
Wednesday is opening day in New York for BookExpo, billed as publishing's leading trade event.
On Thursday, President Trump addresses the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
- Graduation 2019, at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Friday is World No Tobacco Day, raising awareness of the deadly effects of tobacco use.
And Saturday marks the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, upstaged somewhat by the brief offshore life last week of subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the year.
