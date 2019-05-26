Calendar: Week of May 27

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Memorial Day, honoring all who have died in military service to our country.

GALLERY: Memorial Day 2018 – America honors the fallen

"60 Minutes" commentator Andy Rooney offers his thoughts on Memorial Day:



On Tuesday, soul singer Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday.

To watch a 1970 performance by Gladys Knight and the Pips of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" for wounded soldiers at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, click on the video player below:



Wednesday is opening day in New York for BookExpo, billed as publishing's leading trade event.

BookExpo 2019, May 29-31 at the Jacob Javits Center, New York City



On Thursday, President Trump addresses the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Friday is World No Tobacco Day, raising awareness of the deadly effects of tobacco use.



GALLERY: Blowing smoke: Vintage ads of doctors endorsing tobacco



And Saturday marks the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, upstaged somewhat by the brief offshore life last week of subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the year.

Coming attractions: Subtropical Storm Andrea made an appearance May 20, far in advance of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. NOAA



Story produced by Julie Kracov.