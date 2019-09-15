Almanac: Marilyn Monroe's billowing dress

September 15, 1954, saw a very celebrated – albeit very calculated – wardrobe malfunction, for that was the day Marilyn Monroe posed over a New York City subway grate for a memorable scene in the movie "The Seven Year Itch."

With fans looking on, gusts of made-for-the-movies "wind" from the trains below repeatedly blew Marilyn's white dress up to un-ladylike heights.

On September 15, 1954, the actress' wardrobe malfunction over a New York City subway grate was filmed for a celebrated scene in "The Seven Year Itch" - footage that would be deemed unusable. Matty Zimmerman/AP

Publicity photos from that pre-dawn shoot are famous worldwide, but crowd noise forced the scene with Tom Ewell to be re-shot weeks later on a Hollywood soundstage:

Marilyn: "Feel the breeze from the subway! Isn't it delicious?"

Tom: "Sort of cools the ankles, doesn't it?"

Although the scene was intended as a visual gag, Monroe's husband at the time, the pin-striped and straight-laced Yankee legend Joe DiMaggio, failed to see the humor, and the scene reputedly played a role in their divorce.

Still, that Marilyn Monroe moment lives on to this day, both in the photographs and in the form of a 26-foot-tall traveling statue titled "Forever Marilyn."

Artist Seward Johnson's statue, "Forever Marilyn." CBS News



Story produced by Charis Satchell.