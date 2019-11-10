Calendar: Week of November 11

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Veterans Day, with observances at Arlington National Cemetery and countless other locations around the country.





On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Neil Young turns 74.



To hear Neil Young perform a suite of "A Man Needs a Maid" and "Heart of Gold" at Massey Hall in Toronto in 1971 click on the video player below:



Wednesday sees the House Intelligence Committee's first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.



On Thursday, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announces this year's Most Valuable Players in the major leagues.





Friday is Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, honoring the crocodile hunter who died from a stingray attack in 2006.



Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo, Beerwah, Queensland



And Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music" on Broadway.

You can stream the original 1959 Broadway cast album of "The Sound of Music," featuring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel, by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):



Story produced by Robert Marston.