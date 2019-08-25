CBS News August 25, 2019, 10:23 AM

Calendar: Week of August 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

     
Monday brings the 36th annual MTV Music Video Awards, featuring performances by the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, among others.

Here are the six nominees for Video of the Year 2019:

21 Savage - a lot ft. J. Cole (Official Video) by 21SavageVEVO on YouTube
Ariana Grande - thank u, next by ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube
Billie Eilish - bad guy by BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube
Jonas Brothers - Sucker by JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus by LilNasXVEVO on YouTube
Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down by TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

       
Tuesday sees the start of the trial, in California, of Michael Avenatti. The former attorney for Trump accuser Stormy Daniels is accused of tax fraud.

       
On Wednesday the Venice International Film Festival gets underway. Highlights include "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix.

To watch a trailer for "Joker" click on the video player below:

JOKER - Teaser Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

       
Thursday the much-anticipated new "Star Wars" Theme Park opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. May the Force be with you!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Behind the Scenes at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort by Disney Parks on YouTube

     
On Friday legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 89.

       
And on Saturday, President Trump and the first lady travel to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

