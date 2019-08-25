Calendar: Week of August 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday brings the 36th annual MTV Music Video Awards, featuring performances by the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, among others.
- MTV Music Video Awards, telecast live from the Prudential Center, Newark, N.J., Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV
Here are the six nominees for Video of the Year 2019:
Tuesday sees the start of the trial, in California, of Michael Avenatti. The former attorney for Trump accuser Stormy Daniels is accused of tax fraud.
- Facing extortion and fraud charges, Michael Avenatti says: "The facts are on my side" (CBS This Morning, 3/27/19)
- Michael Avenatti reacts to federal charges: "Of course I'm nervous" ("CBS This Morning," 3/26/19)
On Wednesday the Venice International Film Festival gets underway. Highlights include "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix.
- 76th annual Venice International Film Festival (Aug. 28-September 7)
- Festival lineup | Program
To watch a trailer for "Joker" click on the video player below:
Thursday the much-anticipated new "Star Wars" Theme Park opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. May the Force be with you!
- Star Wars: Galaxy Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Orlando, Fla. (Opening Aug. 29) | Tickets
- Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opens at Disneyland (CBS News, 5/30/19)
- Complete CBS News Coverage: Star Wars
On Friday legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 89.
- Lessons from Warren Buffett ("Sunday Morning," 12/03/17)
- Warren Buffett: I was an "idiot" for not buying Amazon shares sooner (CBS News, 5/03/19)
And on Saturday, President Trump and the first lady travel to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.
- Invasion of Poland: Fall 1939, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
- On this day: September 1, 1939 (BBC News)
- World War II: The Invasion of Poland and the Winter War (The Atlantic)