Calendar: Week of August 26

Monday brings the 36th annual MTV Music Video Awards, featuring performances by the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, among others.

Tuesday sees the start of the trial, in California, of Michael Avenatti. The former attorney for Trump accuser Stormy Daniels is accused of tax fraud.



On Wednesday the Venice International Film Festival gets underway. Highlights include "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Thursday the much-anticipated new "Star Wars" Theme Park opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. May the Force be with you!



On Friday legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 89.





And on Saturday, President Trump and the first lady travel to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.