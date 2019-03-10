CBS News March 10, 2019, 10:29 AM

Calendar: Week of March 11

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

       
On Monday, singer-songwriter Judy Collins receives the Bistro Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York.

To hear Judy Collins perform "Both Sides Now," click on the video player below.

Judy Collins - Both Sides Now (Official Audio) by RHINO on YouTube

        
Tuesday kicks off National Wildlife Week, dedicated to connecting budding conservationists, of all ages, to the wonders of America's wildlife. 

       
Wednesday is Day One for the Sun Valley Film Festival, a showcase for independent films, with actress Meg Ryan due to receive the festival's Vision Award.

        
On Thursday, math geeks observe Pi Day (3.14), approximating the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

       
Friday is the Ides of March, marking the 2,063rd anniversary of the assassination of Julius Caesar.

Almanac: The Ides of March

And Saturday is Play the Recorder Day, a modern-day celebration of the medieval woodwind.

Want to play the "Imperial March" from "The Empire Strikes Back" on the recorder? Here's how: 

Star Wars - Imperial March - Recorder Notes Tutorial by YOUCANPLAYIT.COM on YouTube

Story produced by Charis Satchell.

