Calendar: Week of March 11

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, singer-songwriter Judy Collins receives the Bistro Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York.
- judycollins.com
- Follow Judy Collins on Twitter (@TheJudyCollins) and Facebook
- Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, playing beautiful music together ("Sunday Morning," 6/03/18)
- Judy Collins: Life's lessons ("Sunday Morning, 2/04/99)
- Judy Collins on breaking barriers of race and gender (CBS News, 7/19/14)
To hear Judy Collins perform "Both Sides Now," click on the video player below.
Tuesday kicks off National Wildlife Week, dedicated to connecting budding conservationists, of all ages, to the wonders of America's wildlife.
- National Wildlife Week (National Wildlife Foundation)
- National Wildlife Week (American Association for the Advancement of Science)
Wednesday is Day One for the Sun Valley Film Festival, a showcase for independent films, with actress Meg Ryan due to receive the festival's Vision Award.
- Sun Valley Film Festival (March 13-17), Sun Valley, Idaho
- Vision Award recipient Meg Ryan
- Meg Ryan: An accidental movie star returns ("Sunday Morning," 8/28/16)
On Thursday, math geeks observe Pi Day (3.14), approximating the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
- piday.org
- Follow Pi Day on Facebook
- Pie recipes for π Day! - No one is diametrically opposed to a delicious slice of pie, especially on March 14, the day celebrating pi
Friday is the Ides of March, marking the 2,063rd anniversary of the assassination of Julius Caesar.
And Saturday is Play the Recorder Day, a modern-day celebration of the medieval woodwind.
Want to play the "Imperial March" from "The Empire Strikes Back" on the recorder? Here's how:
Story produced by Charis Satchell.