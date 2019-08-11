Calendar: Week of August 12

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is World Elephant Day, aimed at protecting elephants from ivory poaching and illegal trafficking.
Tuesday sees the opening of the World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., featuring a display of some $100 million worth of rare coins and currency.
On Wednesday, comedian, actor and writer Steve Martin turns 74.
Thursday is the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock music festival.
Friday sees the start of the National "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Enforcement Mobilization, an anti-drunk driving campaign running through Labor Day weekend.
And Saturday's the day for the Festival for Life AIDS Walk and Run in Denver.
- Festival for Life 5K Walk and Run, Aug. 17, at Cheesman Park, Denver
Story produced by Robert Marston.