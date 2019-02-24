Calendar: Week of February 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, veteran CBS News correspondent and "Face the Nation" anchor emeritus Bob Schieffer turns 82. Happy Birthday, Bob!



Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon becoming a National Park.





Wednesday is International Polar Bear Day, drawing attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming world.





On Thursday, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conclude a two-day summit in Vietnam.



Friday kicks off Women's History Month. This year's theme: Visionary Women, Champions of Peace and Non-Violence.

And Saturday is Read Across America Day, celebrating children's books that reflect the diversity of today's students and readers.