By the numbers: The government shutdown

And now "Sunday Morning" takes a look at the government shutdown, By The Numbers:
Today is Day 23 of the partial federal government shutdown, the longest ever.
Some 800,000 government employees missed their first paycheck of the shutdown this past Friday, of whom:
- 380,000 are furloughed (staying at home, in other words);
- The other 420,000 are still working without pay, including 10,500 air traffic controllers.
Even at the White House, just 156 of its 359 full-time employees are on the job.
Overall, the shutdown is estimated to be costing the U.S. economy more than $1 billion a week.
At issue in the stalemate: President Trump's call for $5.7 billion to build a roughly 230-mile long segment of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. That's roughly $24 million per mile, and roughly $4,500 per foot.
And one last number: the amount of progress so far in breaking the impasse: ZERO.
See also:
- What's closed during the partial government shutdown? (CBS News, 01/09/19)
- Government shutdown starting to impact air travel (CBS News, 01/08/19)
- Shutdown negotiations disintegrate at heated White House meeting ("CBS Evening News," 01/09/19)
- Government shutdown halts some FDA food inspections ("CBS This Morning," 01/10/19)
- As government shutdown continues, federal workers wonder how they'll get by ("CBS This Morning," 01/09/19)
- Federal workers rally across the country in protest of shutdown (CBS News, 01/10/19)
Story produced by Julie Kracov.