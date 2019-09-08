Almanac: Blondie

On September 8, 1930, the comic strip "Blondie" first hit the funny pages.
Created by cartoonist Chic Young, the strip originally portrayed Blondie as a Jazz Age flapper, and Dagwood as a carefree playboy.
But in deference to the worsening Great Depression, they were transformed just a few years later into a humble married couple, with Dagwood forced to take an office job under the tyranny of the dyspeptic Mr. Dithers.
Dagwood's anxieties were occasionally eased by the creation of one of his towering "Dagwood sandwiches."
Along the way, Blondie and Dagwood have occasionally broken out of the printed page. Between 1938 and 1950 they starred in no fewer than 28 movies.
And there were two "Blondie" TV shows, including a CBS series in 1968-69, with Patricia Harty and Will Hutchins in the title roles, along with Jim Backus as Mr. Dithers.
Still, it's on the comic pages that Blondie and Dagwood have made their true home ... a place of quiet laughs and jaw-breaking sandwiches that endures to this day.
Story produced by Charis Satchell.