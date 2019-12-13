Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (December 13)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

One of America's largest equestrian events, the Victory Cup, a national polo tournament, is celebrating its 15th year. The Victory Cup

Brookshire, Texas: Houston Hot Air Balloon Festival & Victory Cup Polo Match (December 13-14)

Come on out and enjoy "America's Polo Match" as it makes a stop west of Houston, for a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart-pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners, and beautiful hot air balloons. At the Brookshire Polo Club, Brookshire, Texas.

To watch a promotional video for the Victory Cup click on the player below:

Scores of artists at the Phoenix Festival of the Arts. Facebook

Phoenix, Ariz.: Phoenix Festival of the Arts (December 13-15)

The weekend-long celebration of arts, music, and culinary delights takes place in Margaret T. Hance Park. With more than 170 art vendors, food trucks, and a full lineup of live music and entertainment taking place on three stages, as well as a hands-on community mural, it's the perfect time to shop local and celebrate the season.

Greensboro, N.C.: The Running of the Balls (December 14)

This night run/walk on a 5K course through Sunset Hills takes participants through the largest neighborhood light display in the United States. Bands and choral groups throughout the course add to the experience culminating in a block party with cider, hot cocoa and carols.

Now in its eighth year, the 3,500 participants annually raise more than $50,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

To view a video click on the player below:

Washington, D.C.: Swingin' in the Season (December 14)

Join the United States Air Force Band for our annual holiday concert, featuring the Airmen of Note and Singing Sergeants performing jazz-inspired holiday music, and a surprise visitor from the North Pole. At DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.

Scenes from the Southeastern Native American Festival. Mission San Luis

Tallahassee, Fla.: Winter Solstice Celebration: Southeastern Native American Festival (December 14-15)

Join us at Florida's Apalachee-Spanish Living History Museum for two days of Southeastern Native American dancing, craft vendors, cultural demonstrations, music, archery, and storytelling. At Mission San Luis, Tallahassee, Fla.