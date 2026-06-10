Live Updates: Trump says Iran took "too long" to negotiate, will "pay the price" as war appears to reignite
What to know about the Iran war today:
- President Trump said Wednesday that Iran has "taken too long to negotiate a deal" and will "have to pay the price," as the ceasefire between the countries appeared to crumble withan exchange of fire sparked by the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter.
- Iran said it retaliated earlier Wednesday for U.S. strikes by launching new attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. There were no immediate reports of impacts, only weapons interceptions.
- U.S. forces launched "self-defense" airstrikes on Iranian targets after an Apache helicopter was brought down by Iranian fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening. The two-member crew was rescued in the first U.S. military rescue operation using a sea drone.
Tanker reportedly "struck by missile" near Strait of Hormuz, maritime security firm says
A tanker off the coast of Oman, near the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, issued a distress call Wednesday saying it had been struck by a missile, causing a fire in its engine room, British maritime security company Vanguard Tech said.
The U.K. Navy's Maritime Trade Operations agency also reported an incident off Oman's coast with a fire in a tanker's engine room, but it did not identify the vessel. Two people were reported missing and there was one casualty with unspecified injuries, according to UKMTO.
"Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew," UKMTO said, adding that there had been no known environmental impact.
Trump says Iran took "too long" to negotiate a deal and will now "pay the price"
Iran has taken "too long" to negotiate a deal with the U.S. and will now have to "pay the price," President Trump said in a social media post Wednesday morning.
Mr. Trump's statement came after the fragile U..S. ceasefire with Iran was ruptured by an exchange of fire on Tuesday following the downing of an U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening.
After retaliatory U.S. strikes for the attack on the U.S. helicopter, President Trump told ABC News: "I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful."
"Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!" the president said in his Truth Social post on Wednesday.
Iran accuses U.S. of sending contradictory messages in negotiations
A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the United States on Wednesday of violating the ceasefire agreement and sending contradictory messages after an exchange of fire overnight.
Esmail Baqaei, spokesman for the ministry and Iran's negotiating team, was quoted by the IRNA state news agency as saying Iranian officials would be reviewing their position in the negotiations in light of the latest strikes, which President Trump said he was ordering in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
Baqaei called the U.S. actions "damaging this diplomatic process."
Jordan says it shot down 5 Iranian missiles
Jordan said Wednesday it shot down five incoming missiles launched by Iran, which Iran said had targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. That base has hosted American F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft.
Jordan's state-run Petra news agency carried the statement from its military, which added that there were no injuries in the attack and that explosives experts had examined the debris from the interceptions.
Iran also launched drone attacks early Wednesday local time on U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, which both sounded alerts and fired air defenses in response.
U.S. forces hit almost 20 Iranian targets
The U.S. military hit nearly 20 targets in its strikes on Iran, a U.S. official told CBS News, a retaliatory operation following the downing of an American helicopter.
The targets included Iranian air defenses, radar sites and ground control stations, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
Iran says it launched drone attacks on U.S. installations in Bahrain, Kuwait
Iran launched drone attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain early Wednesday morning local time, Iranian state media said.
This comes hours after the U.S. conducted retaliatory strikes on Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter on Monday.
Iran's state-controlled IRIB television network said in a social media post that the country's naval forces had launched drone strikes targeting the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Kuwait's army later said on X that its "air defense systems" were "currently intercepting hostile aerial targets."
There was no word on whether any of the drone strikes had reached their targets.