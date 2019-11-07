Brownie recipes from "Joy of Cooking"

The new, updated edition of one of the most popular cookbooks ever published, "Joy of Cooking" (Scribner) has been thoroughly revised and expanded by John Becker (great-grandson of the original author, Irma Rombauer) and his wife, Megan Scott.

Scribner

They offered "CBS Sunday Morning" a few recipes from this 2019 edition.

"Almost everyone has their own take on this classic American confection," write Becker and Scott. "This is the classic, lighter brownie that has appeared in 'Joy' since 1931."

Brownies Cockaigne

Makes 16 to 24 two-inch squares

Preheat the oven to 350°F. If you want chewy and moist brownies, use a 13 × 9 × 2-inch pan; if cakey, a 9-inch square pan. Grease the pan and line with parchment paper so it extends over the long sides.

Melt in a small saucepan:

1 stick (4 oz or 115g) unsalted butter

4 ounces (115g) unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

Let cool. If you don't, your brownies will be heavy and dry. Beat in a large bowl until light in color and foamy in texture:

4 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

Gradually add and continue beating until thick:

2 cups (400g) sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

With a few swift strokes, stir in the cooled chocolate mixture just until combined. Even if you are using an electric mixer, switch to a wooden spoon for this. Stir in just until combined:

1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour



If desired, gently stir in:

1 cup chopped toasted pecans

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with moist crumbs attached. Let cool completely in the pan on a rack. If desired, serve with:

Whipped cream or ice cream



Fudgy Brownies

Makes 16 two-inch squares

They write: "Darker, richer, and fudgier than Brownies Cockaigne, this is our idea of the perfect, modern brownie."

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan and line with parchment paper so it extends over 2 sides. Melt, stirring frequently, in a large saucepan over low heat:

1 stick (4 oz or 115g) unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 cup (170g) semisweet chocolate chips

Whisk in until the sugar is dissolved:

1/2 cup (100g) sugar

1/2 cup packed (115g) brown sugar

Whisk in until just combined:

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons espresso powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Stir in just until combined:

3/4 cup (95g) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (25g) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Scrape into the prepared pan. If desired, sprinkle over the top:

1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs attached, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a rack before cutting.

From "Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated." Copyright 2019. Reprinted by permission of Scribner Books, of Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS).

