Calendar: Week of August 5

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Day One for the 17th annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.
- Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, at the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center, Oak Bluffs, Mass. (Aug. 5-10)
- Lineup | Ticket info
- Opening night feature: "The Black Godfather," with a post-screening discussion featuring the documentary's director Reginald Hudlin and producer Nicole Avant.
To watch a trailer for "The Black Godfather" click on the video player below:
Tuesday kicks off the Minnesota Farmfest Show in Morgan, Minnesota.
- Minnesota Farmest, Aug. 6-9, Redwood County, Minn. | Tickets
On Wednesday, the 2019 World YoYo Contest swings into action in Cleveland.
- 2019 World YoYo Contest, Aug. 7-10, at the Renaissance Hotel Cleveland | Tickets
- The world's biggest yo-yo collector ("CBS Evening News" 2/16/10)
World champion yo-yo artists visited "The Early Show" a few years back:
Thursday is the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover photo shoot.
- The Abbey Road cover photography session (The Beatles Bible)
- The Abbey Road zebra crossing on Google Maps Street View
- How to get to Abbey Road Crossing in London
- Tourists wind up at "wrong" Abbey Road in East London ("CBS This Morning, 11/14/12)
- Paul McCartney opens up about Abbey Road, the Beatles' breakup in wide-ranging interview ("60 Minutes," 10/01/18)
On Friday, basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy of the Boston Celtics turns 91.
- Legends profile: Bob Cousy (NBA.com)
And Saturday sees a National Purple Heart Day ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.
- Purple Heart Commemoration, August 10 at 10:30 a.m., at Mount Vernon
- Almanac: The Purple Heart ("Sunday Morning," 8/07/16)
- National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, New Windsor, N.Y.
- Military Order of the Purple Heart
- Military Order of the Purple Heart Services Foundation, Annandale, Va.
- Badge of Military Merit (George Washington's Mount Vernon)
- To enroll names in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor's database of medal recipients, please contact toll free 1-877-28HONOR, or complete their enrollment form (pdf).
Story produced by Charis Satchell.