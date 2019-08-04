Calendar: Week of August 5

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Day One for the 17th annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, at the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center, Oak Bluffs, Mass. (Aug. 5-10)

Opening night feature: "The Black Godfather," with a post-screening discussion featuring the documentary's director Reginald Hudlin and producer Nicole Avant.

To watch a trailer for "The Black Godfather" click on the video player below:



Tuesday kicks off the Minnesota Farmfest Show in Morgan, Minnesota.



On Wednesday, the 2019 World YoYo Contest swings into action in Cleveland.

World champion yo-yo artists visited "The Early Show" a few years back:



Thursday is the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover photo shoot.



On Friday, basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy of the Boston Celtics turns 91.



And Saturday sees a National Purple Heart Day ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.



