Calendar: Week of December 23

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, actress Susan Lucci, who in 1999 famously broke a long losing streak by winning a Daytime Emmy on her 19th nomination, turns 73.





Tuesday sees the annual Waterskiing Santa event on the Potomac River off Alexandria, Virginia.



Waterskiing Santa, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., at Waterfront Park, Alexandria City Marina, Founders Park, and Point Lumley Park, Alexandria, Va.

Wednesday, of course, is Christmas Day.





On Thursday, the Indy Auto Show opens in Indianapolis, running through January 1st.



The Indy Auto Show, Dec. 26-Jan. 1, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis



Friday sees the launch of Winter Whale Watch Week off the coast of Oregon, offering the chance to see some 25,000 Gray Whales migrating south.





And Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the premiere of "On the Town," the Broadway show about three sailors on shore leave in New York, with music by Leonard Bernstein.

