Calendar: Week of September 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, Congress returns to Washington after a summer break.



Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day, aimed at raising awareness of the problem and ways to prevent it.



Wind sprays mist over the rim of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in 2018. Roses are placed,by the 9/11 Memorial on the names of those memorialized marking their birthdays. Craig Ruttle/AP

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with observances at the Pentagon, Lower Manhattan, and Shanksville, Pa.





Thursday sees the third Democratic presidential debate in Houston, with ten candidates participating.



Friday is Friday the 13th, a day for all those suffering from triskaidekaphobia to beware!



And Saturday's the day for the National Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, with honorees including Justice Sonia Sotomayor and actress Jane Fonda.