Calendar: Week of September 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Congress returns to Washington after a summer break.
Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day, aimed at raising awareness of the problem and ways to prevent it.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE - If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with observances at the Pentagon, Lower Manhattan, and Shanksville, Pa.
Thursday sees the third Democratic presidential debate in Houston, with ten candidates participating.
Friday is Friday the 13th, a day for all those suffering from triskaidekaphobia to beware!
And Saturday's the day for the National Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, with honorees including Justice Sonia Sotomayor and actress Jane Fonda.
