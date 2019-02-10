Calendar: Week of February 11

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens in New York.

Tuesday sees a wreath-laying at the Lincoln Memorial, to mark the 210th anniversary of the birth of our 16th President.



On Wednesday, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announces its annual awards for excellence in video games.



Thursday is St. Valentine's Day ... a day for lovers, flowers, and chocolates.

Friday is International Childhood Cancer Day, dedicated to reducing childhood cancer mortality worldwide.



And Saturday sees the opening of an exhibition of 50 paintings from Claude Monet's later years at the De Young Museum in San Francisco.