A craft beer even Jim Gaffigan would like

Last September, in one of his commentaries, our Jim Gaffigan had specialty beers on his mind. And, you may recall, he doesn't LIKE them!

Now, it seems every city, town and hamlet I visit has its own beer made by locals: Specialty beers, microbrews, craft beers made by community artisans. And I have to tell you, without exception, they're all bad. I'm not exaggerating! No, I don't care how cute beer name is that has to do with local folklore. I don't care how beautiful the hand-drawn label is of a cactus wrestling a penguin. The main problem is, well, they don't taste like beer. … I want a beer that tastes like, I don't know, beer!



So that "cactus wrestlng a penguin" crack?

It's just come to "Sunday Morning"'s attention that it's inspired a new craft beer, courtesy of the Kings County Brewers Collective in Brooklyn, New York.

With a name inspired by our Jim Gaffigan, "Penguin vs. Cactus" Session IPA features citra and simcoe hops, plus "loads of soft wheat." A four-pack goes for $16.

Cheers, Jim!