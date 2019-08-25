CBS News August 25, 2019, 10:10 AM

A craft beer even Jim Gaffigan would like

Last September, in one of his commentaries, our Jim Gaffigan had specialty beers on his mind. And, you may recall, he doesn't LIKE them!

Now, it seems every city, town and hamlet I visit has its own beer made by locals: Specialty beers, microbrews, craft beers made by community artisans. And I have to tell you, without exception, they're all bad. 

I'm not exaggerating! No, I don't care how cute beer name is that has to do with local folklore. I don't care how beautiful the hand-drawn label is of a cactus wrestling a penguin.  

The main problem is, well, they don't taste like beer. … I want a beer that tastes like, I don't know, beer!

        
So that "cactus wrestlng a penguin" crack?

It's just come to "Sunday Morning"'s attention that it's inspired a new craft beer, courtesy of the Kings County Brewers Collective in Brooklyn, New York.

View this post on Instagram

Once upon a time... a man named @jimgaffigan delivered unto us the most glorious inspiration for a beer: A cactus wrestling a penguin. (Truly. He did. We didn't make this up. Just ask @cbsnews). And we are grateful. Thus, we give you: • 🐧🌵PENGUN VS. CACTUS - Session IPA - 4.9% - Our intrepid Penguins have crash landed on a hostile planet, controlled by Cacti. The beer is slammed with Citra + Simcoe hops, plus loads of soft wheat. It's a low ABV hazy hop crusher. And don't worry: the Penguins will be fine. $16 / 4pk • Releasing TOMORROW in the taproom when we open (**unless you're @jimgaffigan , in which case we'll send you the beer via drone to your doorstep the minute you ask...) #kcbcbeer #bushwick #penguinsandbeer #thanksjim #slideintomydms

A post shared by KingsCountyBrewersCollective (@kcbcbeer) on

With a name inspired by our Jim Gaffigan, "Penguin vs. Cactus" Session IPA features citra and simcoe hops, plus "loads of soft wheat." A four-pack goes for $16.

Cheers, Jim!

penguin-vs-cactus-label-artwork-kings-county-brewers-collective-620.jpg
Kings County Brewers Collective
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.