The New Season: Films, music and art to watch for

Be on the lookout for these highly-anticipated movies, album releases, events and exhibitions in the coming months.

Movies

The trade publication Variety offers its picks for five highly-anticipated films expected in the coming weeks.

"The Irishman" – A three-hours-plus gangster epic, reuniting director Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci ("Raging Bull," "Goodfellas") and adding Al Pacino. The fact-based film spans decades, about a mob hitman nicknamed "The Irishman" (De Niro), and his role in the 1975 disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

After screening Friday, Saturday and on October 13 at the New York Film Festival, "The Irishman" opens in select theatres on November 1, before streaming on Netflix beginning November 27.

To watch a trailer for "The Irishman" click on the video player below:

"Ford v Ferrari" – This is another fact-based film, about Ford Motor's attempts to build a racing car that can beat 800-pound gorilla Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race. It stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and is directed by James Mangold ("Logan," "Walk the Line").

"Ford v Ferrari" hits the road November 15.

To watch a trailer for "Ford v Ferrari" click on the video player below:

"Bombshell" – A story about sexual harassment claims at Fox News. Though Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow) is a key character, the film focuses on the toxic culture of the newsroom, centering on three women, played by Charlize Theron (as Megyn Kelly), Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson), and Margot Robbie (as a composite character).

"Bombshell" opens in theatres December 20.

To watch a trailer for "Bombshell" click on the video player below:

"Cats" – When the trailer debuted online, it was widely mocked on social media. But since it's based on one of the most successful stage musicals of all time, and directed by Tom Hooper ("The King's Speech," "Les Miserables"), it could be the kind of film that critics hate but audiences love.

"Cats" bows in theatres December 20.

To watch a trailer for "Cats" click on the video player below:

"Little Women" – This is the umpteenth remake of the Louisa May Alcott novel about four sisters, with Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") directing a cast that includes Saiorse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern.

"Little Women" will be released December 25.

To watch a trailer for "Little Women" click on the video player below:

Music

Here are five highlights and award shows to look forward to in the coming months, courtesy of Billboard Magazine:

With the reboot of "Charlie's Angels" (opening November 15) comes a soundtrack album executive-produced by Ariana Grande, featuring music by Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus.

Below: "Don't Call Me Angel" from the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack.

Tyler, the Creator presents Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, on the grounds of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Nov. 9-10.

Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards will be announced on November 20.

The Kanye West album "Jesus Is King" is expected to be released in late October.

Madonna's "Madame X Tour" gets underway this weekend, with engagements in intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami, before heading to Europe in January.

Award Shows:

The Country Music Association's CMA Awards will be held Nov. 13. Competing for Entertainer of the Year Award are: Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards will be presented Nov. 14.

American Music Awards will be held Nov. 24.

This year's Billboard "Women in Music" event will be live-streamed on December 12.

Art

From The Art Newspaper comes these choice exhibitions on display this fall:

"Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville" by Claude Monet (1882). Denver Art Museum/Frederic C. Hamilton Collection

Denver: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" (October 21), at the Denver Art Museum, is the most comprehensive American exhibition of Monet paintings in two decades – more than 120.

New York City: "Betye Saar: The Legends of Black Girl's Window" (October 21), at the Museum of Modern Art, explores the experimental artist's printmaking and her autobiographical 1969 work.

Chicago: "Andy Warhol - From A to B and Back Again" lands at the Art Institute of Chicago on October 20.

Kansas City: "Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt" unearths the splendor of Ancient Egypt with antiquities of the Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (beginning November 15).

Washington, D.C.: "Hokusai: Mad About Painting" draws from Charles Lang Freer's collection of paintings, sketches, and drawings by the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849), the world's largest. At the Smithsonian's Freer | Sackler Gallery of Art (opening November 23).