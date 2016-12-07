Pearl Harbor - Day of infamy

    • Ford Island

      Ford Island in Pearl Harbor is seen in this aerial photo taken from a Japanese plane on December 7, 1941. Early that Sunday morning, a surprise attack at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian time was carried out by the Imperial Japanese Navy in two waves - a barrage that lasted two hours and destroyed or crippled 18 U.S. ships, destroyed nearly 300 planes, killed 2,403 servicemen and 68 civilians, and wounded 1,178 others, pulling the United States into World War II.

      The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war, which it did with just one dissenting vote. FDR proclaimed December 7th a “date which will live in Infamy.”

      More than 12 million Americans - men and women of the Greatest Generation - served during the course of the war. More than 400,000 of them were killed.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Take-Off

      Japanese soldiers wave as a plane departs for an aerial assault on the American military installation at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • USS Shaw

      The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor.

      All eight U.S. Navy battleships were damaged; four were sunk. All the ships were later raised except for the USS Arizona, which sank with more than 1,000 men onboard. Six were returned to service and participated in the war.

      Credit: National Archive/Getty Images

    • USS Shaw

      U.S. sailors standing amid wreckage watch as the USS Shaw explodes, December 7, 1941 on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • USS West Virginia

      The battleship USS West Virginia is seen afire after the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • USS West Virginia

      A small boat rescues sailors from the USS West Virginia after she had suffered a hit in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • USS Arizona

      A frame grab from color film taken of an explosion on the USS Arizona as its forward magazine suffers a direct hit. The warship sunk in nine minutes.

      Credit: USS Arizona Memorial

    • USS Arizona

      The USS Arizona burns during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941 in Hawaii.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • USS Arizona

      The forward superstructure and Number Two 14" gun turret of the sunken USS Arizona after the attack.

      Credit: USS Arizona Memorial

    • USS Arizona

      The USS Arizona shortly after the battleship was bombed and destroyed during the surprise attack on December 7, 1941. The vessel at right is a rescue tug.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Observation Scout

      One of the 80 U.S. Navy planes wrecked by Japanese bombs and bullets during the air attacks on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The plane was an OS2U, an Observation Scout built by Vought-Sikorsky.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • Anti-Aircraft Fire

      A Japanese bomber trails smoke after being hit by anti-aircraft fire during the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 100 Japanese planes are estimated to have taken part in the attacks; at least 28 were shot down.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • Hickam Field

      A damaged B-17C bomber sits on the tarmac near Hangar Number 5 at Hickam Field December 7, 1941.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kaneohe Naval Air Station

      PBY-5 seaplanes burn on the tarmac of Kaneohe Naval Air Station.

      Credit: USS Arizona Memorial

    • Kaneohe Naval Air Station

      Navy personnel move a damaged PBY-5 seaplane to safety at Kaneohe Naval Air Station.

      Credit: USS Arizona Memorial

    • USS Downes and USS Cassin

      Wreckage of the destroyers USS Downes and Cassin. In the background is the battleship USS Pennsylvania, which suffered relatively light damage during the Japanese attack. The Pennsylvania was repaired shortly after the attack.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • USS Nevada

      The USS Nevada is seen beached at Hospital Point.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • USS Raleigh

      The 7,050-ton light cruiser USS Raleigh, torpedoed and bombed, is held afloat by a barge; the capsized USS Utah is seen in the background.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • USS California

      Battered by bombs and torpedoes, the USS California slowly sinks into Pearl Harbor. At extreme right is the hulk of the capsized USS Oklahoma.

      Credit: Library of Congress

    • Ewa Marine Corps Air Station

      A wrecked ambulance is seen at the Ewa Marine Corps Air Station.

      Credit: USS Arizona Memorial

    • Infamy

      This draft of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech delivered to Congress on December 8, 1941, shows FDR’s penciled changes, including replacing the opening sentence’s “world history” with “infamy.”

      Credit: AP/National Archives

    • Ford Island

      Eighty-eight-year-old Raymond Richmond of San Diego salutes in front of the USS Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island on December 7, 2007.

      Credit: Lucy Pemoni/Getty Images

    • Remembrance

      James and Valerie Ruff and their 18-month-old daughter Arianna, examine the edge of the "Healing Field," memorial of 2,500 flags overlooking the Arizona Memorial, during the commemoration marking the 66th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack in 2007.

      Credit: Lucy Pemoni/Getty Images

    • Old Salts

      Pearl Harbor and World War II veterans Gilbert Meyer, 91, left, and Sam Fryefield, 92, arrive early to a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii marking the 73rd anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval base, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014.

      Credit: AP/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

    • Taps

      A U.S. Navy musician plays “Taps” in front of the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial during ceremonies marking the attack on Pearl Harbor, at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 2012.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images