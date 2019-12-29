The decade in review: The biggest movies and music

Top Movies of the 2010s

The 10 top-earning films (in U.S. box office gross) of the past decade, according to Box Office Mojo:

1. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) $936 Million

2. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) $858 Million

3. "Black Panther" (2018) $700 Million

4. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) $678 Million

5. "Jurassic World" (2015) $652 Million

6. "The Avengers" (2012) $623 Million

7. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017) $620 Million

8. "Incredibles 2" (2018) $608 Million

9. "The Lion King" (2019) $543 Million

10. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016) $532 Million

Top Songs of the 2010s

The Top 10 songs from the Hot 100 Songs Chart, according to Billboard:

1. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (Peak Date: 1/17/2015)

2. "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock (Peak Date: 7/16/2011)

3. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran (Peak Date: 1/28/2017)

4. "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey (Peak Date: 9/3/2016)

5. "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B (Peak Date: 9/29/2018)

6. "We Found Love" by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris (Peak Date: 11/12/2011)

7. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Peak Date: 4/13/2019)

8. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra (Peak Date: 4/28/2012)

9. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (Peak Date: 5/27/2017)

10. "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele (5/21/2011)

Story produced by Julie Kracov.





