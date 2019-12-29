The decade in review: The biggest movies and music

Top Movies of the 2010s
The 10 top-earning films (in U.S. box office gross) of the past decade, according to Box Office Mojo:
1. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) $936 Million
2. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) $858 Million
3. "Black Panther" (2018) $700 Million
4. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) $678 Million
5. "Jurassic World" (2015) $652 Million
6. "The Avengers" (2012) $623 Million
7. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017) $620 Million
8. "Incredibles 2" (2018) $608 Million
9. "The Lion King" (2019) $543 Million
10. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016) $532 Million
Top Songs of the 2010s
The Top 10 songs from the Hot 100 Songs Chart, according to Billboard:
1. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (Peak Date: 1/17/2015)
2. "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock (Peak Date: 7/16/2011)
3. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran (Peak Date: 1/28/2017)
4. "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey (Peak Date: 9/3/2016)
5. "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B (Peak Date: 9/29/2018)
6. "We Found Love" by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris (Peak Date: 11/12/2011)
7. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Peak Date: 4/13/2019)
8. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra (Peak Date: 4/28/2012)
9. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (Peak Date: 5/27/2017)
10. "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele (5/21/2011)
Story produced by Julie Kracov.
