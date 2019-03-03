Calendar: Week of March 4

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday pretrial hearings begin in a Nantucket, Massachusetts courtroom in actor Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial. Accused of groping an 18-year-old, Spacey isn't required to attend.
Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, otherwise known as Mardi Gras – the final day of carnival celebrations throughout New Orleans.
Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent – a 40-day period representing the time that Jesus spent in the desert being tempted by Satan.
- Pope Francis' Holy Mass of Ash Wednesday, Basilica of Santa Sabina, Rome, March 6 (1:30 p.m. ET) - Watching live via streaming
On Thursday Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short host Love Rocks NYC, an annual concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver, a charity providing meals for those with severe illnesses.
On Friday former Monkees drummer and singer Micky Dolenz turns 74.
To watch Mickey Dolenz and The Monkees perform "Randy Scouse Git" click on the video below:
And Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of Barbie. Since being introduced at the 1959 American Toy Fair in New York, more than a billion have been sold.
- Barbie.com