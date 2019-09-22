Passage: The Cars' Ric Ocasek and journalist Cokie Roberts

It happened this past week ... losses in the worlds of music and journalism.

Rock guitarist and singer Ric Ocasek was found dead of heart disease in his New York City apartment Sunday afternoon.

Ocasek was a founder and lead singer for the rock band The Cars, which enjoyed a string of hits from the late 1970s through the '80s.

Just last year The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ric Ocasek was 75.



Pioneering journalist Cokie Roberts died Tuesday of complications from breast cancer.

Both her parents – father Hale Boggs and mother Lindy – served in the House of Representatives.

And Cokie brought her inside knowledge and appreciation of politics into journalism, first as one of the original female reporters for NPR in the 1970s, and then at ABC beginning in 1988.

Journalist Cokie Roberts reporting from the convention floor. ABC News

Roberts helped pave the way for many other women to break into the mostly male world of Washington journalism.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky – the first woman in HER job -- called Cokie Roberts "an extraordinary role model," and "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl offered a heartfelt tribute of her own:

"People think that women in our business compete with each other, but the truth is we're very close to each other. We're sorority sisters."

Roberts leaves behind her husband of 53 years, fellow journalist Steven Roberts, along with two children and six grandchildren. She was 75.



