Passage: Remembering Dr. John

It happened this past week … the passing of musician Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, better known by far as Dr. John.

A true son of New Orleans, Dr. John mixed blues, jazz, rock, and faux voodoo in a musical gumbo all his own.

He crafted his Dr. John alter ego in the late 1960s, and had a Billboard hit with "Right Place, Wrong Time" in 1973:

Speaking of the wrong time, here's Dr. John talking to Russ Mitchell for "Sunday Morning" back in 2006:

Dr. John: "I operate good at night; day's a little shaky."

Mitchell: "It's about two in the afternoon. You doing okay? This primetime sleeping time?"

Dr. John: "This is not my best time!"

All the same, somehow Dr. John found the time to win six Grammys, and earn a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dr. John was 77.



