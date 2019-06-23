Calendar: Week of June 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, people around the world are urged to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by flying the flag designed by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
Tuesday is the 94th birthday of actress June Lockhart, whose many roles include the mom in the TV shows "Lassie" and "Lost In Space."
Wednesday kicks off the first of two nights of televised debates between 20 Democratic presidential candidates in Miami.
Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of the border between Communist Hungary and Austria, the first crack in the Iron Curtain.
Friday sees the opening of an exhibition on the life of singer and civil rights pioneer Marian Anderson at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
And Saturday's the day for the San Francisco Pride Run, beginning and ending in Golden Gate Park.
