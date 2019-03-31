Calendar: Week of April 1

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is April Fool's Day, the perfect kickoff to National Humor Month.



Tuesday sees a celebration of singer Marvin Gaye at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

To hear Marvin Gaye perform "Symphony" (SalaAM ReMi Mix), from the album "You're The Man," click on the video player below.

On Wednesday, NATO foreign ministers gather in Washington for events marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.



Thursday is Day One for NASA's Student Launch Week in Huntsville, Alabama, where college students will test-launch low-altitude rockets of their own design.



To watch NASA's 360-degree video of last year's student-designed rocket launches click on the video player below:



Friday's the day for Variety's "Power of Women" lunch in New York, with honorees including singer and actress Bette Midler and journalist Christiane Amanpour.

Sixth annual Power of Women honorees announcement (Variety), hosted by Lifetime, at Cipriani Midtown, New York



And on Saturday, it's the Final Four games of NCAA men's basketball, right here on CBS.



Story produced by Julie Kracov.