Calendar: Week of April 1

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is April Fool's Day, the perfect kickoff to National Humor Month.
Tuesday sees a celebration of singer Marvin Gaye at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, on what would have been his 80th birthday.
Tuesday sees a celebration of singer Marvin Gaye at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, on what would have been his 80th birthday, featuring a panel discussion with Jan Gaye, David Ritz, Nolan Shaheed and Harry Weinger.
- "You're The Man," Marvin Gaye's unreleased album from 1972, was released on March 29 in Vinyl and Digital formats, with CD to follow
Marvin Gaye's unreleased album from 1972, "You're The Man," was released on March 29.
On Wednesday, NATO foreign ministers gather in Washington for events marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.
Thursday is Day One for NASA's Student Launch Week in Huntsville, Alabama, where college students will test-launch low-altitude rockets of their own design.
NASA's Student Launch Week includes test launches of student-designed low-altitude rockets.
Friday's the day for Variety's "Power of Women" lunch in New York, with honorees including singer and actress Bette Midler and journalist Christiane Amanpour.
And on Saturday, it's the Final Four games of NCAA men's basketball, right here on CBS.
Story produced by Julie Kracov.