By David Morgan CBS News January 13, 2019, 10:35 AM

Moment in nature: Colorado Rockies

"Sunday Morning" today visited the Colorado Rockies, near the former silver mining town of Leadville. The footage is by videographer Scot Miller.

Leadville is situated in the heart of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests, which cover 286,000 acres and feature several wilderness areas. Mt. Elbert, the highest peak in Colorado (14,433 feet), is nearby.

    
