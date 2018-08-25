Guide to hearing aids

Roughly 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from some hearing loss, and researchers at Johns Hopkins recently determined that the rates may nearly double by the year 2060. And yet, according to Dr. Frank Lin, director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins, only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, due to cost (the majority of insurance companies don't cover hearing aids), medical consultations needed, or embarrassment over wearing them.
But hearing aids have gotten smaller over the decades, technology has improved, and when the recently-signed Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act goes into effect, consumers will have new ways to access devices aimed at improving their hearing.
Information on Hearing Loss
Testing 1, 2, 3 ...
Technology
Information on Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAPs)
