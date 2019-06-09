Calendar: Week of June 10

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, turns 98.
Tuesday sees the start of cycling's Race Across America, a more than 3,000-mile endurance contest from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland.
Wednesday is Anne Frank Day, marking the 90th anniversary of the birth of the Holocaust victim whose diary is a day-by-day record of Nazi persecution.
Thursday brings the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York. (Inductees include Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.)
On Friday, an exhibition of the late Maurice Sendak's designs for opera and ballet opens at New York's Morgan Library.
And on Saturday, the Hollywood Bowl launches its new season with a performance by singer John Legend.
Story produced by Robert Marston.