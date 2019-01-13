Calendar: Week of January 14

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Ratification Day, marking the 235th anniversary of approval of our treaty with Britain that officially ended the Revolutionary War.
Tuesday sees the start of Senate confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee William Barr.
On Wednesday, Americans can choose (or not) to toast the 100th anniversary of Prohibition becoming, temporarily, the law of the land.
On Thursday, actress Betty White turns 97.
Friday is the scheduled sentencing date for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, convicted of second degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
And Saturday's the night for the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, honoring the best in movies and TV, with CBS's "The Amazing Race" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" among the nominees.
Story produced by Julie Kracov.