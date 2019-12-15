Calendar: Week of December 16

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday sees the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles. "Episode IX" of the saga opens nationwide on Friday.



To watch a trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," click on the video player below:



Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the first full episode of "The Simpsons" – a Christmas special entitled "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire."





On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Master Chorale stages its 39th annual Messiah Sing-Along, with some 2,200 audience members invited to join in.

39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, featuring conductor Grant Gershon and the Chamber orchestra, with soprano Andrea Zomorodian, mezzo-soprano Shabnam Kalbasi, tenor Jon Lee Keenan, and bass Abdiel Gonzalez, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles.



Thursday's the night for the latest Democratic Presidential Debate, this time in Los Angeles.



Friday is International Human Solidarity Day, raising awareness of the need for unity in the fight to eradicate poverty.





And Saturday is so-called "Super Saturday," predicted by some retail watchers to be the second-busiest shopping day of the year.



