Calendar: Week of December 16

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday sees the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles. "Episode IX" of the saga opens nationwide on Friday.
- Watch exclusive live red carpet coverage of the premiere at starwars.com Dec. 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT, in Los Angeles.
- Dying "Star Wars" fan's wish of seeing "Rise of the Skywalker" fulfilled (CBS News, 11/29/19)
- Extended transcript: John Williams on Spielberg, "Star Wars," and the power of music ("Sunday Morning," 9/22/19)
- Disney announces three new "Star Wars" films (CBS News, 5/07/19)
- Gallery: "Star Wars" art: Movie posters of a galaxy far, far away (CBS News)
- Gallery: "Star Wars" art by Ralph McQuarrie (CBS News)
To watch a trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," click on the video player below:
Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the first full episode of "The Simpsons" – a Christmas special entitled "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire."
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Master Chorale stages its 39th annual Messiah Sing-Along, with some 2,200 audience members invited to join in.
- 39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, featuring conductor Grant Gershon and the Chamber orchestra, with soprano Andrea Zomorodian, mezzo-soprano Shabnam Kalbasi, tenor Jon Lee Keenan, and bass Abdiel Gonzalez, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles.
Thursday's the night for the latest Democratic Presidential Debate, this time in Los Angeles.
- Sixth Democratic Presidential Primary Debate, Dec. 19 (Ballotpedia)
- The 7 presidential candidates who qualified for the December debate (CBS News, 12/13/19)
- Democratic Party imposes strict requirements for December debate (CBS News, 10/25/19)
Friday is International Human Solidarity Day, raising awareness of the need for unity in the fight to eradicate poverty.
- International Human Solidarity Day, December 20 (United Nations)
- 40% of Americans only one missed paycheck away from poverty (CBS News, 1/29/19)
And Saturday is so-called "Super Saturday," predicted by some retail watchers to be the second-busiest shopping day of the year.
- Fraudulent websites are targeting holiday shoppers looking for a bargain ("CBS This Morning," 11/27/19)
- How to avoid holiday shopping debt ("CBS This Morning," 11/26/19)
- How online sellers turn bargains into profits ("CBS This Morning," 11/30/19)
Story produced by Juan Torres-Falcon.