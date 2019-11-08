Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 8)

Check out these art openings and events around the country this week:

"Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville" by Claude Monet (1882). Oil on canvas. Frederic C. Hamilton Collection, bequeathed to the Denver Art Museum

Denver: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" (through February 2, 2020)

This Denver Art Museum exhibition features more than 120 paintings spanning Monet's entire career and will focus on the celebrated French Impressionist's enduring relationship with nature.

"Picking Flowers" by Daniel Ridgway Knight (1839–1924). Oil on canvas. Private collection/Galerie Michael

Beverly Hills, Calif.: "Origins of Impressionism: Galerie Michael" (Nov. 9 through Dec. 31)

This exhibition travels the road from Paris into Barbizon and beyond, capturing the metamorphosis from academia to the first revolutionary paintings in open-air on through to Impressionism. Galerie Michael, 224 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Salt Lake City: "Illuminate – Utah's Light Art and Creative Technology Festival" (November 8-9)

More than 30 artists and performers, working with technology and using light as their medium, will make the city their canvas and create projection mapped artwork, light art displays and exhibits for a first-of-its-kind experience. On Saturday evening a ticketed "After-Glo Party" will be held for those 21 and older. Presented by the Utah Arts Alliance. At The Gateway, 400 W 100 S, 18 North Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City.

"Off We Go into the Wild Blue Yonder" by Susanna Lewis (1977), from the exhibition "Off the Wall: American Art to Wear." Photo by Otto Stupakoff; © Julie Schafler Dale

Philadelphia: "Off the Wall: American Art to Wear" (Nov. 10 through May 17, 2020)

Delight in the astonishing inventiveness and techniques of a generation of mixed-media artists who pioneered a new art form designed around the body. Coming of age during the dramatic cultural shifts of the 1960s and '70s, the artists in this distinctively American movement explored nontraditional materials and methods to create adventurous, deeply imaginative works. Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia.

Catalogue: "Off the Wall: American Art to Wear" (Yale University Press), in Hardcover format

Founded in 1948, the Asheville Art Museum has undergone a major building and expansion project, increasing its collection gallery space by 70%, doubling its changing exhibition space, and increasing the studio and classroom space for its education programs. David Huff/Asheville Art Museum

Asheville, N.C.: Grand Opening of the Asheville Art Museum (November 14)

Come explore the Museum and its collection of 20th and 21st century American art on its new home's first official full day open to the public! 2 South Pack Square, Asheville, N.C.

And a bonus sixth!

Las Vegas: Professional Bull Riders World Finals (through Nov. 10)

The 45 toughest hombres in the West ride the baddest bulls in one of the world's most colorful cities. Round 4 of the finals will be held on Saturday, and Rounds 5 & 6 will be held Sunday, all broadcast live via the CBS Sports Network. At T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.

To watch Fearless, the world's No. 3 bull going into the 2019 World Finals, click on the video player below.