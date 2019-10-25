Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (October 25)

Check out these arts openings and events around the U.S. this week:

Shreveport, La.: The State Fair of Louisiana (Through November 10)

"A Gumbo of Fun" at the 113th annual fair, with free nightly concerts, a huge midway filled with rides and games, outrageous food vendors, and the annual rodeo and livestock show. This year's fair will also include new attractions, including the Hydro Flying Circus and the Animal Crackers Conspiracy Stiltwalkers. Shreveport, La.

Washington, D.C.: "Lucid Motion" (through December 1)

The immersive multimedia exhibit "Lucid Motion," by Daito Manabe and the globally-renowned Japanese artist group Rhizomatiks Research, examines human motion by using next-level technologies and expression methods in three unique installations. Features dance performances themed on motion, lights and shades. At Artechouse, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

To watch a sample of "Lucid Motions" click on the video below:

Seattle, Wash.: "Sámi Film Festival" (October 26)

Spend a day acquainting yourself with Sámi (indigenous Northern Scandinavian) culture with documentaries and short fiction films from Norway, Sweden, and Finland. At the National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, Seattle.

To watch a trailer for "Burning Memories," director Ellen-Astri Lundby's documentary about aged survivors of World War II, click on the video player below:



Salem, Mass.: "The Mourning Tea" (October 27)

Don your finest mourning attire and celebrate the lives of the dearly departed at "Remembering the Dead," a 3-course High Tea in grand Victorian fashion. Live music and poetry, and a reading of tea leaves! Bring a photo of your dearly departed, to add to the Salem Witches' Book of the Dead. At the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem, Mass.

Tucson, Arizona: "Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise" (October 28)

Take a trip across the Sonoran Desert with an adventurous tortoise who called Saguaro National Park home, until she set her eye on farther horizons! At Saguaro National Park East/Rincon Mountain District, Tucson.