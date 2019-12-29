The decade in review: The top stories year-to-year

A lot happened during the decade now ending, the 2010s. Here are just a few of the biggest stories:

The Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns and begins to collapse into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, April 22, 2010. Edison Chouest Offshore

In 2010 the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and spewing oil into the Gulf for months.

Time Magazine

2011 saw the Navy SEALs raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

President Barack Obama stands on stage with first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia after his victory speech on election night at McCormick Place on Nov. 6, 2012, in Chicago. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Campaign 2012 ended with the re-election of President Barack Obama over Republican Mitt Romney.



A second explosion goes off near the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In 2013 a pair of bombs killed three people and injured more than 260 others at the Boston Marathon.

A woman reacts as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ayn al-Arab, known as Kobani by the Kurds, after a strike from the U.S.-led coalition as it seen from the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern village of Mursitpinar in Turkey on October 13, 2014. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

2014 saw the militant Islamic group ISIS proclaim the creation of a caliphate in captured territory both in Iraq and Syria.



People celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2015, after the high court ruled 5-4 that gay marriage is a nationwide right - a landmark decision, and one of the most keenly-awaited announcements in decades. MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

In 2015, the Supreme Court granted same-sex couples the right to marry.

Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

2016 was the year Donald Trump defied the polls and predictions to win election as President of the United States.

The #MeToo social media campaign calls attention to sexual harassment and assault CBS News

In 2017 allegations of sexual abuse against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement.

Participants hold up signs as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2018. LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS

2018 saw the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17, and led to the student March for Our Lives in Washington.

Rescuers work beside the wreckage of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, some 50 kilometers east of Addis Ababa, on March 10, 2019. All 157 people aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight were confirmed dead. The incident involved a Boeing 737-800 MAX. Getty

As for 2019, the FAA grounded the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jet …

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the adoption of Article I of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. House of Representatives

… while the resolution of the impeachment drive against President Trump awaits the New Year.



Story produced by Robert Marston.