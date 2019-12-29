The decade in review: The top stories year-to-year

A lot happened during the decade now ending, the 2010s. Here are just a few of the biggest stories:
In 2010 the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and spewing oil into the Gulf for months.
2011 saw the Navy SEALs raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.
Campaign 2012 ended with the re-election of President Barack Obama over Republican Mitt Romney.
In 2013 a pair of bombs killed three people and injured more than 260 others at the Boston Marathon.
2014 saw the militant Islamic group ISIS proclaim the creation of a caliphate in captured territory both in Iraq and Syria.
In 2015, the Supreme Court granted same-sex couples the right to marry.
2016 was the year Donald Trump defied the polls and predictions to win election as President of the United States.
In 2017 allegations of sexual abuse against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement.
2018 saw the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17, and led to the student March for Our Lives in Washington.
As for 2019, the FAA grounded the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jet …
… while the resolution of the impeachment drive against President Trump awaits the New Year.
Story produced by Robert Marston.