Year in review: Pittsburgh's biggest news stories in 2024

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's been a year full of headlines throughout the Pittsburgh area. Before we turn the page to 2025, let's take a look back at some of the biggest stories from 2024.

Massive winter storm pushes back Steelers-Bills wild card game in Buffalo

2024 got off to an exciting start with Mother Nature forcing Pittsburgh's return to the postseason to be delayed as a massive winter storm system pounded western New York ahead of the Steelers' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans take their seats in the snow before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 15, 2024. / Getty Images

Pittsburgh clinched the #7 seed in the AFC playoffs and were set to face the Buffalo Bills in a 1:00 p.m. Sunday contest that was ultimately moved to Monday.

The Orchard Park area was pounded with nearly two feet of snow and the Bills brought in volunteers, paying them to help dig out the stadium from the massive blizzard.

The Steelers came up short in the Wild Card matchup, falling behind 21-0 and losing the game 31-17.

Monroeville Police officer shot after robbery at Crumbl Cookies

A police officer from Monroeville had a close call when shots rang out amid a search for a suspect wanted in an alleged armed robbery of a Crumbl Cookie shop in January.

The police sergeant was shot multiple times when the man police say was wanted for the robbery of the cookie shop pulled out a gun and started firing at the officer's cruiser.

KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The suspect was found a short time later and was taken into custody.

This incident marked the second time in a period of months that a Monroeville officer was shot.

Monroeville Convention Center to remain open after plans announced to close

After a blindsiding announcement that the Monroeville Convention Center was going to close to make way for a Hobby Lobby store, local leaders say the convention center will be remaining open, after all.

State and local leaders worked on a plan to make sure the convention center would remain open following public outcry against the closing of the popular facility that brings a lot of events to the area.

(Photo: KDKA)

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the area closed in the weeks following the initial announcement of the closure of the convention center.

The Grace Life Church in Monroeville has closed on the building that was for sale and have plans through a group of investors to reopen the hotel and operate their church out of a portion of the property.

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium addresses deaths of several animals

Five beloved animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium in a short period of time, making for a difficult and emotional time for workers and staff.

While many felt the number of animal deaths at the zoo was startling, CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman said the zoo's death totals are in line with national averages.

KDKA

Three of the five deaths were animals the zoo considered geriatric.

The zoo regained its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in September after leaving the program in 2015 over its elephant handling policy.

Crescent Township explosion levels home, leaves two dead

An elderly couple died when an early-morning explosion leveled their home in Crescent Township, leaving behind complete and total destruction of the property.

Two people were killed when an explosion leveled a home along Riverview Road in Crescent Township. KDKA Drone Team

David and Helen Mitchell were killed in the blast. Neighbors referred to them as "the sweetest couple."

Two other nearby homes were damaged with debris from the blast landing in nearby trees, yards, and in the Ohio River.

Investigators said there's no evidence that the blast was tied to public utility natural gas service.

Five people, including four children killed in early-morning Jeannette fire

Tragedy struck the close-knit community of Jeannette in March when four kids and their father were killed in an early-morning house fire.

Tyler King and four of his kids died when the fire broke out along Guy Street. Miranda John, the children's mother, was able to escape the fire with two of the six kids that lived in the home.

A massive fire broke out along Guy Street in Jeannette that spread between two homes with one partially collapsing. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A neighbor said he tried to help the family, but the fire was just too intense.

In the wake of the deadly fire, the Jeannette community rallied together to help support those who lost their loved ones.

At least $100,000 was raised to help support the family following the tragic fire.

Steelers shake up their offense with trades and signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was dramatically shaken up earlier this year when the team reshaped its quarterback room in one fell swoop.

Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers as a free agent after he was released by the Denver Broncos. The team then dealt Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and traded for Justin Fields.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Fields started the first several games of the season for the Steelers while Wilson was dealing with a calf injury.

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Erie for total solar eclipse

Just two hours north of Pittsburgh, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Erie to watch a total solar eclipse and broke out in applause as the afternoon made way for darkness.

Eclipse totality in Erie. Captured by videographer Ian Smith. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pennsylvania State Police said that the city was preparing for up to 250,000 visitors and people who live in Erie said they were excited to be a part of the experience.

The next time there will be a total solar eclipse in the United States will be 20 years from now. Pennsylvania won't have another total solar eclipse for 122 years.

Heavy rains prompt extreme flooding in Pittsburgh

A massive amount of rainfall in March led the Ohio River to rise to its highest point in nearly two decades, flooding numerous parts of Pittsburgh including Point State Park, the 10th Street Bypass, the "Bathtub" portion of the Parkway East, and the North Shore riverwalk.

Other parts of the Pittsburgh area dealt with extreme flooding, as well.

Olde Stonewall Golf Club is flooded on April 3, 2024. Credit: SkyEye2

Sandcastle Water Park, Olde Stonewall Golf Club, and the steps to Acrisure Stadium were among popular places around the area to be inundated with several feet of rising water.

Heather Pressdee pleads guilty to killing multiple nursing home patients

A local nurse pleaded guilty to killing multiple patients at nursing homes where she worked and admitted to trying to kill more than a dozen others.

Heather Pressdee was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the three deaths and 380 to 760 years on the other charges.

Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

Pressdee was charged with administering excessive doses of insulin to patients at five different facilities between 2020 and 2023. In total, 17 patients in her care died.

A family member of one of the patients who died called Pressdee "pure evil."

Early-morning strip mall fire destroys several Latrobe 30 Shoppes businesses

Several businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged after an early-morning fire broke out at a shopping plaza in Unity Township in April.

The fire started at Roadman's Country Living store around 3:15 a.m. that day and quickly spread to nearly businesses.

Damage is seen from a massive fire that ripped through the Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Property manager Ralph Scalise said that the plaza is a community asset and described it as 'devastating' to see the fire and the damage.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal later determined the fire was electrical in nature and overall accidental.

Terrifying moment caught on camera when gunman confronts pastor at North Braddock church

A scary moment made national headlines a when a man pulled a gun on a pastor in North Braddock and it was all captured on camera.

Pastor Glenn Germany was in the middle of a sermon at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church when a man pulled out a gun and charged at him.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday. Provided

As Germany jumped out of the way, church deacon Clarence McCallister jumped in front of the camera, tackling the gunman to the ground.

McCallister and Germany were able to keep the man subdued until police arrived. McCallister was later recognized for civilian heroism when he received the Carnegie Medal, which is awarded to people for risking serious injury or death to save others.

Tornado outbreaks

An earlier-than-usual string of tornado outbreaks moved through the Pittsburgh area in early May, bringing high winds and heavy damage as they touched down in different parts of western Pennsylvania.

Several homes were damaged and one had its roof ripped off when a tornado moved through eastern Ohio and the West Virginia panhandle.

Days later, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Washington County with wind speeds reaching nearly 120 miles per hour.

An EF2 tornado touched down in Washington County on Saturday and the National Weather Service says winds peaked at 118 miles per hour. Submitted

The tornado's path continued for approximately 15 minutes and nearly six miles, traveling through Peters Township, Finleyville, and Union Township with an estimated peak wind speed of 118 miles per hour.

Dr. Cyril Wecht dies at 93

Nationally known forensic pathologist and former Allegheny County Coroner Dr. Cyril Wecht died at the age of 93 in May.

Dr. Wecht was well-known for his work on high-profile cases like JonBenet Ramsey, Anna Nicole Smith, and President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Dr. Wecht is credited by many attorneys with bringing the science of forensic pathology to the forefront in both investigations and in trials.

Dr. Wecht leaves behind his wife, Sigrid, four children, and 11 grandchildren.

Western Pennsylvania skies dazzle with bright and colorful Northern Lights

Night skies throughout the Pittsburgh area lit up with bright colors as the auroras of the Northern Lights were seen in western Pennsylvania on several different occasions throughout the year.

People in the area had a chance to see the colorful auroras at least three times this year.

The Northern Lights were visible in Butler, Pennsylvania on Monday night just after 10:00 p.m. Julie Krenitsky

Photos from around the Pittsburgh area showed numerous different views of the purple, pink, and green colors often seen only in other parts of the world.

The National Weather Service says the spike in being able to see the Northern Lights in Pittsburgh comes as we're in an active solar cycle that peaks in 2025.

Paul Skenes bursts onto MLB scene with phenomenal rookie campaign

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found their ace.

Just under one year after Paul Skenes was drafted by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the rookie pitcher was called up to the majors.

The 22-year-old pitcher was named the NL Rookie of the Year and also won other awards after taking Major League Baseball by storm this year.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 15: National League starting pitcher Paul Skenes speaks at a press conference during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Getty Images

Skenes recorded a 1.96 ERA on his way to an 11-3 record. He added 170 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts for the Pirates and was tabbed as the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Pittsburgh selected as host for 2026 NFL Draft

The Steel City will be hosting the NFL Draft in 2026.

The event will represent a full circle moment for Pittsburgh as 2026 will mark 90 years since the event that would ultimately become the NFL Draft - the Player Selections Meeting - was first hosted in 1936 at the Fort Pitt Hotel in Pittsburgh.

For more than 50 years the NFL Draft was exclusively held in New York City, but in the past decade, several different cities have played host to the multiple-day event.

The event is expected to be held on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE.

One killed, nine injured in Youngstown explosion

One person was killed and nine others were injured in an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio.

The explosion happened at the Realty Building that housed a Chase Bank location with apartments above.

An explosion heavily damaged the first floor of the Realty Building in downtown Youngstown, which houses a Chase Bank. (Photo: KDKA)

The NTSB's early investigation into the blast shows that a scrap removal crew was working in the basement of the building and didn't know that natural gas lines were in service.

The family of the man killed in the explosion filed a wrongful death lawsuit, saying that the Penn Hills graduate was hurt during the explosion and couldn't get out of the building. The document said he died in pain, afraid, and alone.

The lawsuit accuses several companies of negligence, including the building owner, the construction company working in the basement that day and the utility companies that own the natural gas line.

Former President Trump convicted of 34 felonies in New York hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies by a jury in his "hush money" trial in New York, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime.

The jury, composed of 12 Manhattan residents, found that Trump illegally falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Sentencing in the case was delayed after Trump was elected president in November.

Kenny Chesney, Pride, and the Arts Festival weekend make for an action-packed Pittsburgh weekend

A spring weekend had Pittsburgh booming with people as a Kenny Chesney concert, Pride, and the Arts Festival all were taking place at the same time.

Chesney and his "Sun Goes Down Tour" returned to Pittsburgh for the 12th time with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

When Kenny Chesney takes the stage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, it will be his 12th time playing as the main event at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. KDKA

That same weekend, more than 80,000 people attended Pittsburgh Pride festivities, painting the streets of the city with the colors of the rainbow, coming together to celebrate love and unity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The well-loved tradition of the Three Rivers Arts Festival also took place that weekend with a sensory voyage of sights, sounds, and tastes taking over parts of the Cultural District and the entire Rachel Carson Bridge.

Intense heat and humidity blanket the Pittsburgh area

A heat advisory was issued for the area in mid-July with sweltering temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes well into the 100s for a stretch of several days.

The city of Pittsburgh opened cooling centers and had its pools open to try and help people beat the heat.

While an excessive heat warning was in place, Stage AE moved several concerts indoors and a number of changes were made at the Four Chord Music Festival, as well.

University protests take place nationwide over Israel-Hamas war, including on Pitt's campus

Campus protests at universities across the country made national headlines as the war between Israel and Hamas reached the one-year mark.

At the University of Pittsburgh, an encampment was set up with protesters asking for a number of things from the school.

An encampment that was set up outside by pro-Palestinian protestors outside the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland was cleared out overnight after a meeting between trusted leaders in the encampment, Mayor Ed Gainey, and representatives from the Mayor's Office. No arrests were made. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Protesters were also asking the school to "disclose all university investments" and "divest University of Pittsburgh finances, including the endowment, from companies and institutions that profit from Israel," among other things.

This encampment and protests came shortly after another encampment was set up in Schenley Plaza.

Two people were arrested by Pitt Police as protesters tried to occupy the area around the Cathedral of Learning.

Shuman Center reopens following three-year closure

The former Shuman Juvenile Detention Center reopened this year after being closed for nearly three years.

Highland Detention at Shuman Center is being run by Adelphoi and includes a single 12-bed pod.

After Shuman closed, there had been no place to detain juvenile offenders accused of the most serious crimes involving guns and violence. Judges have had no choice but to release them, sparking cries to reopen the facility.

Hearing that call, the court system undertook extensive renovations and awarded a five-year, $72 million contract to the firm Adelphoi to operate Shuman.

Former President Trump shot in assassination attempt during rally at Butler Farm Show grounds

A presidential campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds took center stage for the whole world as former President Donald Trump was shot and injured during an assassination attempt.

One rallygoer was killed and two others were injured when shots rang out from a rooftop near where Trump was speaking.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Trump was shielded by Secret Service agents after he was shot, quickly whisked away from the stage moments later.

Snipers killed the shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks of Bethel Park.

A panel from the House of Representatives investigating the assassination attempt have found that the incident was "preventable" and detailed a number of communication and planning shortcomings between the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

President Biden drops out of presidential race, VP Kamala Harris wins the Democratic nomination

With just over three months to go until the November presidential election, President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and not seeking re-election.

After dropping out of the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who would win the nomination and run for president, losing to former President Trump in November.

Josh Shapiro in the running to be picked to run alongside Harris before Tim Walz announced as VP candidate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was among several finalists to be Vice President Harris' running mate in the presidential election.

Shapiro was on a short list of potential running mates and was vetted as part of the process.

Ultimately, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was picked as Harris' running mate.

Marc Fogel not included in latest Russia-U.S. prisoner swap

Butler County native Marc Fogel remains imprisoned in Russia after he was caught with medical cannabis.

Fogel wasn't included in a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia over the summer and his family has been critical of the Biden administration for not trying hard enough to have him included.

Representatives and senators from Pennsylvania continue to push for Fogel to be released.

Fogel was eventually designated by the U.S. government as "wrongfully detained" and his family says they have more hope than ever that he'll be freed from the Russian prison colony where he's being held.

Harris spends several days in Pittsburgh preparing for presidential debate with Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris spent several days in Pittsburgh this fall while preparing for a presidential debate with former President Trump.

The vice president was seen at and around the Omni William Penn and was there for a number of days preparing for the debate between herself and former President Trump that was held days later in Philadelphia.

One political consultant said Harris likely chose Pittsburgh because of all of the areas surrounding Allegheny County that played a pivotal part in deciding the election.

Lucky the dog stolen in Westmoreland County, abandoned in North Carolina

A search for a missing dog made national headlines after it was stolen from a Westmoreland County ban and abandoned in North Carolina.

Lucky, a 10-year-old Airedale terrier mix was inside a Westmoreland County man's car when it was stolen at a Tractor Supply store. 43-year-old Kenneth Crider, the man accused of stealing the car and the dog was arrested following a high-speed chase in North Carolina, but Lucky was never found.

(Photo: Lamar Advertising Agency)

Crider told police he dumped Lucky at a rest stop near Selma, North Carolina. Since that news came out, the number of people searching for Lucky has grown into the thousands thanks in part to exploding online interest, including a Facebook group called "Bring Lucky HOME to PA."

State Police are still trying to get Crider extradited to Pennsylvania.

Dave Portnoy puts several Pittsburgh-area pizza places on the map with One Bite pizza reviews

Several pizza places in the Pittsburgh area saw a surge in business after being reviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy as part of the One Bite YouTube series.

It was the second time Portnoy made a stop in Pittsburgh to review pizza places with his last visit coming a few years prior.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was in Pittsburgh recently and visited a number of pizza spots to review them as part of his One Bite Pizza Reviews series on YouTube. Portnoy did his review for Bella Notte in the Strip District while wearing a Yinzer Nation shirt. One Bite Pizza Reviews / YouTube

A Slice of New York in Murrysville, Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak, and Pizza Lupo in Lawrenceville all received an 8.2/10 score from Portnoy, a relatively high score for his ratings.

Portnoy called the three places "the 8.2 crew."

JD Vance stops at Primanti Bros. in North Versailles, visit prompts confusion and claims of being banned

A surprise campaign stop at the North Versailles Primanti Bros. location from vice presidential candidate JD Vance led to claims of being banned from making a political stop and calls to boycott the popular business.

The restaurant said it all came down to momentary confusion for their staff members, who said they weren't made aware of the visit.

When Vance arrived at the restaurant ahead of a nearby campaign event, he was told he wasn't allowed inside. Vance ultimately went back into the restaurant, addressed supporters, and then left.

In a statement, a Primanti's spokesperson said their doors are open to anyone who wants to eat there.

Trump returns to site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt, holds second rally at Butler Farm Show Grounds

Nearly three months after he was the victim of an assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show grounds, former President Trump returned to the site of the deadly gunfire for another rally.

Billionaire Elon Musk made his first appearance on the campaign trail at the rally.

Saturday's rally setup was nearly identical to the one in July, complete with a large American flag blowing over the crowd, but with notable security exceptions. Secret Service expanded the security perimeter and stationed personnel on the roof from where the shooter fired.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Republican nomineeÂ Donald TrumpÂ rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman's bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

Trump also paid tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt while trying to shield his family from the bullets. Comperatore's widow and daughters were in attendance Saturday.

Comperatore's July 13 seat in the crowd was marked by his firefighter's uniform.

Pittsburgh area becomes popular spot for presidential candidate visits ahead of November election

As the November election was ramping up, the Pittsburgh area became a hotbed for candidate visits vying to win the Keystone State's highly-coveted 19 electoral votes.

Trump and Harris would both make numerous trips to Pittsburgh for rallies and events and other visits outside of the city, as well.

On the eve of Election Day, both candidates were in Pittsburgh. Harris held a rally and concert at the Carrie Furnace while Trump had a rally at PPG Paints Arena.

Trump wins Pennsylvania, is re-elected, will be 47th president

All eyes were on Pennsylvania in the November election as the Keystone State was expected to play a pivotal role in deciding America's 47th president.

Former President Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania, along with six other swing states, en route to winning the presidency.

With his return to the White House, he will be just the second president in history to serve two terms non-consecutively.

Dave McCormick beats Casey

Pennsylvania will have a new senator after Republican challenger unseated incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey by the narrowest of victories in the November general election.

McCormick defeated the longtime Pennsylvania senator in an ultra-close race.

The race went to a recount before Casey conceded the race over a week after Election Day.

McCormick, born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and raised in Bloomsburg, was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.

He sat on former President Donald Trump's Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush.

Jay Leno takes a spill down a hillside in Greensburg

Comedian Jay Leno made an appearance for a show in Greensburg in the fall and did so bruised and battered after apparently falling down a hillside in Westmoreland County.

The comedian was apparently staying at the Hampton Inn off Route 30 near Greensburg when he decided to get wings at the nearby Dino's Sports Lounge.

Leno said that while trying to navigate the slope, he lost his footing, and was tumbling some 50 to 60 feet down the hill into the parking lot below.

The Emmy winner carried on as if nothing had happened, performing stand-up for over 1,500 people for 90 minutes and receiving a standing ovation at the end.

Jon Delano retires after illustrious career at KDKA-TV

Political Editor and Money Editor Jon Delano has called it a career after 30 years at KDKA-TV.

Delano joined KDKA in October 1994 to provide political analysis during that year's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.

In 2001, he was named Money & Politics Editor, covering government, business, and political issues with the depth and expertise that made him a household name.

KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano interviews former President and now President-elect Donald Trump. KDKA-TV

Delano may return in a limited role to provide political coverage, interviews, and analysis.

Missing woman dies after being swallowed by Unity Township sinkhole connected to abandoned mine

All eyes turned to Westmoreland County when a grandmother went missing while searching for a cat.

64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard went missing and an urgent search got underway when it was realized that she had been swallowed by a sinkhole and fell into a decades-old abandoned mine in Unity Township.

Aerial footage shows the massive search and rescue mission that was underway for a Pennsylvania woman who went missing after being swallowed by a sinkhole in Unity Township. Elizabeth Pollard's body was found several days later. KDKA Drone Team

Pollard fell about 30 feet below the surface of where the mine would have sat and was found about 12 feet away from where the original sinkhole opened up.

After days of methodically searching and excavating the old mine property, Pollard's body was found and recovered. An autopsy revealed that Pollard had blunt force trauma to her head and torso.

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect captured at Altoona McDonald's

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was captured and taken into custody at a McDonald's location in Altoona.

Mangione, who was charged in Pennsylvania for weapons violations and forgery, was charged in the murder of Thompson and later extradited to New York where he is also facing federal murder and stalking charges.

Luigi Mangione, heir to a prominent Baltimore family, was reported missing by his mother weeks before United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot. CBS News

Police say they traced evidence matching Mangione back to the crime scene, including shell casings and fingerprints.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Century III Mall site getting major investment for rehabiliation project

Over five years after the former Century III Mall was closed, major investment money is headed to the Mon Valley to help rehabilitate the site.

The former mall, once the third largest in the world, opened in 1979 and was sold to Moonbeam in 2013. The company promised to revitalize it, but in 2019, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance and the mall closed.

NewsChopper 2 provides aerial view of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin. KDKA / NewsChopper 2

An estimated $15 million is being spent to rehab the site with $1 million of that coming from the Shapiro administration.

Most likely, the area will be a blend of housing, retail, restaurants and more. It's still wide open, so no specifics were offered on Thursday, but talks have begun. In 18 months, this entire mall should be completely demolished.

Steelers earn playoff spot, head into postseason on downward slide

After a tumultuous offseason with flurry of roster changes, the Pittsburgh Steelers had what many would consider to be a very successful regular season.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates with fans after beating the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields replacing Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers offense led by new coordinator Arthur Smith started to produce at higher levels than had been seen in quite some time.

The Steelers clinched another non-losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, winning 10 of its first 13 games before dropping three straight contests. Despite losing to the Eagles in Week 15, the Steelers clinched a playoff spot.

The Steelers dropped their next two games as well, falling to the Ravens on the road in Baltimore and in a Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh will host Cincinnati on Saturday night in their final regular season game that will partially determine the Steelers' postseason matchup.

Jimmy Carter, former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at age 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died at the age of 100.

Though he served only one term in office, he went on to a distinguished second act of humanitarian work, and he lived long enough to become the oldest former president in U.S. history.

Carter remained active well into his 90s, continuing his work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center and teaching Sunday school at his church in Plains, Georgia, even as his health began to falter.