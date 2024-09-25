Lucky, dog stolen from Pittsburgh-area man, spotted on surveillance video with suspect

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Lucky, the dog that was stolen from an 87-year-old Pittsburgh-area man, is still missing, though police said he has been spotted on surveillance footage with the suspect.

Willard Martz told police that after he parked in a handicap spot at the Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon on Monday morning, someone walked up to him and stole his keys from his pants pocket. Investigators said the suspect hopped into Martz's car and drove off, taking the 10-year-old Airedale-terrier mix with him.

According to court paperwork, surveillance video at the Walmart in Dunbar Township showed the suspect, Kenneth Crider, pull into a parking space about an hour later and take Lucky out of the car to go to the bathroom. Crider went into Walmart for a short time, then drove off again in Martz's car.

(Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

Police on Wednesday released photos of the suspect in an effort to help track down Lucky. Police have also released a picture of Martz's stolen car with license plate KVR-6440.

Search for Lucky continues

Martz and his daughter said they received several tips about sightings of Lucky. The family says Lucky wears a black collar and a flea collar, which are tied together with a zip tie. They're offering a $500 reward for his return.

"At this point, give the dog back and I'll give you the $500," Martz's daughter Linda Folino said.

"Even to the person who took the dog?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar asked.

"At this point, I don't care. I want the dog," Folino said.

Credit: KDKA

Martz says cars can be replaced, but dogs can't.

While the investigation continues, Crider is facing multiple charges, including robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.