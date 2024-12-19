UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione waives extradition, will return to NYC today

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. -- UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione will return to New York City Thursday after waiving extradition in Pennsylvania.

Mangione could appear in front of a judge in New York City for arraignment on first degree murder and terrorism charges in just a matter of hours.

The 26-year-old did not speak to reporters as he arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse for his extradition hearing. NYPD detectives were on hand to ensure Mangione is transported back to New York City for his arraignment. Mangione is being brought back to New York without returning to prison in Pennsylvania.

Mangione is expected to be taken straight to central booking at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be photographed before the arraignment, which is expected to happen late Thursday or early Friday, law enforcement sources told CBS News New York.

Mangione is then expected to be held at Rikers Island, where he will be in isolation and protective custody because of his high-profile status, sources said.

Mangione expected to face federal charge as well, sources say

Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News he is also expected to be charged with a federal crime in the case.

"The federal government's reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns. We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought," Manhattan prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said in a statement Thursday morning.

"As alleged, this defendant brazenly shot Mr. Thompson point blank on a Manhattan sidewalk. The Manhattan D.A.'s Office, working with our partners at the NYPD, is dedicated to securing justice for this heinous murder with charges of murder in the first degree. The state case will proceed in parallel with any federal case," the Manhattan DA's office said in a statement.

The New York Times was first to report the expected federal charge.

What it was like in the courtroom for the hearing

Mangione was transferred to the custody of the NYPD after the hearing. CBS News New York's Ali Bauman described the courtroom as packed.

"I mean, there were people sitting on the floors, people standing in the back. It was - people waiting outside to get in. Right now behind me, actually, there are even supporters of Luigi that are outside here with signs saying 'Free Luigi,'" Bauman reported.

Bauman said Mangione was clean shaven, wearing an orange jumpsuit, with his hands and ankles shackled. He appeared to be more subdued than his last appearance, Bauman reported, and "seemed relaxed, he at times was even smiling, and even shrugging, and being very expressive with his facial expressions."

What is an extradition hearing?

Extradition is the process by which one state (or nation) surrenders an individual who has been accused, or convicted, of a criminal offense outside of that state's territory to the state where the offense occurred so the individual can face justice in that state, after the state requests it.

An extradition hearing is the legal proceeding in which evidence is reviewed to determine if there is probable cause to grant the extradition request.

By waiving the hearing, that review of evidence is waived, meaning they can proceed with necessary steps to face trial where a person has been accused.

What if Mangione contested extradition?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she had a plan -- and a warrant -- in place if Mangione did not waive extradition.

"When that happens, I will send that warrant to the governor. He has told me he will sign it immediately and the extradition will proceed," Hochul said. "He may waive that, there is word he may waive and come back on his own. But I'm ready to bring him back here and make sure that justice is served to someone who had the audacity to gun down any New Yorker, I don't care what their title is, with that brazen move on our streets, must result in severe consequences."

"The benefit is he gets his New York case to start. We already know that Pennsylvania has said they are not going to move forward with their case until the New York case is completed, and so this means that once he's here, he can actually be arraigned and the case can begin with respect to his New York charges," explained New York Law School professor Anna Cominsky.

Mangione's life behind bars

While Mangione was being held in Pennsylvania, he received dozens of emails and pieces of mail following his arrest last week at a McDonald's in Altoona, CBS News New York has learned.

He also had three visitors -- his attorneys -- including Friedman Agnifilo, who, before she became his attorney, said in an interview his best defense would be to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mangione faces murder, terrorism charges

Mangione was indicted Tuesday on 11 charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4 in Midtown Manhattan.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock, attention and intimidation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, adding the killing was "intended to evoke terror."

Among the evidence revealed in the indictment were the words "deny" and "depose" written on shell casings found at the scene, and "delay" written on one of the bullets. These are viewed as a reference to a phrase used by insurance industry critics -- the "three Ds of insurance."

Authorities have also recovered a document roughly two to three pages in length in which Mangione allegedly expressed frustration with the health care industry.

