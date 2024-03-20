Several people unaccounted for in deadly Jeannette house fire

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several people are unaccounted for following a late-night deadly house fire in Jeannette.

One adult and two children were able to be rescued from the fire along Guy Street, but several people are still unaccounted for.

"It's a very sad night here in Jeannette," said Fire Chief Bill Frye. "Please keep the family and the first responders that responded tonight in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks here in the city."

Chief Bill Frye says that approximately eight people were reported to be inside the house when the fire broke out around midnight.

A fire lieutenant was on scene within a minute of being dispatched and found that the house was already well-involved.

Chief Frye says that firefighters had some challenges with water supply from a nearby hydrant.

"Due to some complications, we were unable to get to everybody due to the progression of the fire on arrival."

The fire also spread to the house next door. People living in that home were able to evacuate without any injuries.

Both homes are believed to be a total loss.

Firefighters at the scene are working the State Police Fire Marshal to sort through the debris and investigate the cause.

The Red Cross will be assisting for anyone who needs help.

Chief Frye says that the investigation will take some time and it's possible they will know more as daylight arrives but said that as of around 3:30 a.m., it was still a 'very unstable scene.'

