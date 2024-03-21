Jeannette fire that killed 4 children and dad under investigation as arson "until we determine otherwise," police chief says

Jeannette fire currently under investigation as arson, police chief says

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The fire that killed four young children and their father in Jeannette is being investigated as arson, police said on Thursday.

"As of right now, we're treating it as an arson until we determine otherwise," said Jeannette Police Chief Derek Manley.

Manley didn't mince words when he said Wednesday's fire that killed five of the eight family members is being investigated as an arson.

"It's standard when you can't determine right away if it was accidental of nature, being that arson is one of the hardest crimes to prove in a court of law," he said.

The coroner identified those who died as 27-year-old Tyler King, 7-year-old Kyson John, 6-year-old Kinzleigh John, 3-year-old Keagan John and 1-month-old Korbyn John.

Mom Miranda John, 10-year-old Kayden John and 1-year-old Kash John were rescued. The family said John is in stable condition while the two boys are still in the ICU on ventilators.

Chief Manley says it will take some time to find out exactly what happened to cause the deadly fire on Guy Street, but he's vowed to find the truth.

"Our officers are going to conduct numerous interviews with the assistance of the county detectives. There will be documentation that we need to provide from the outside agencies along with any type of information from the ambulance, the hospitals, the doctors to corroborate all the statements," Manley said.

While authorities work to learn what happened, neighbors can't shake the feeling things could have been different.

"That's terrifying for all of us," said neighbor Christina Kjarval.

Kjarval took video from the window of her home and watched in horror as firefighters pointed their hoses to the house but there was no water.

"I saw the hose in their hand, moving it around. It was empty. I heard shouting and my mom and I were both on the second story of our house where we could see this and she was like, 'there's no water, there's no water.' And I was like, 'oh my gosh.'"

The fire chief told KDKA-TV early Wednesday morning there wasn't adequate water pressure coming from the fire hydrant on Guy Street to get up the hill to the house.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says the hydrant is working properly and is regularly maintained. The hydrants were last checked six months ago and no issues were reported.

"They're not working as we intend them to. It's not good enough," Kjarval said, adding, "That's not a decent enough answer."

Meanwhile, the memorial for King and the four children who died has grown. Strangers stopped by on Thursday to leave teddy bears and flowers and say a prayer for the victims.