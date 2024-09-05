Watch CBS News
Local News

VP Harris staying in Pittsburgh while preparing for debate with former President Trump

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be arriving in Pittsburgh this afternoon and is set to call the Steel City home for the next several days. 

Today's visit for Harris comes just days after being in town for a Labor Day campaign event alongside President Biden. It was their first joint campaign event since Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

The vice president is expected to remain in Pittsburgh from this afternoon through Tuesday, when she will travel to Philadelphia for a presidential debate with former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia. 

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has made numerous trips to Pennsylvania this year, including a rally last week in Johnstown and a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz visited Pittsburgh on Wednesday, getting milkshakes with his daughter Hope, and checking out sunflowers at a Fayette County farm.

Vice President Harris will be back in western Pennsylvania again next week after the presidential debate. Harris and President Biden will pay their respects at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.