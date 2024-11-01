With Harris and Trump rallies in Pittsburgh on Monday, city braces for big traffic impacts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump holding rallies in Pittsburgh on Election Day eve, leaders say they're trying to minimize the impacts of traffic.

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally and concert at Point State Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and former President Donald Trump will rally his supporters at PPG Paints Arena starting at 6 p.m.

Leaders are also encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel in and around Downtown Monday afternoon "to reduce traffic and parking congestion likely to be caused by the events."

"With expected road closures and traffic for both rallies on Monday, we want County and City employees to be able to get home safely and with minimal disruption," Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a joint statement. "We encourage everyone who visits downtown for a rally on Monday to respectfully and peacefully make their voice heard and we are looking forward to a smooth Election Day on Tuesday."

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County dismissing some employees early

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are dismissing "non-essential" workers at noon on Monday "due to the confluence of two presidential campaign rallies."

The County Office Building will still be open until 4:30 p.m. for ballot return.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will also release non-essential workers early. Buses, the light-rail system and the Mon Incline will run as normal.

Pittsburgh Public Schools having half-day

Pittsburgh Public Schools is operating on a half-day schedule Monday "due to anticipated large crowds and road closures expected to impact the city."

According to the district, police informed administrators "that political engagements from each presidential candidate will likely lead to significant disruptions to the afternoon commute, prompting PPS to make this adjustment to ensure a smooth and safe transition home for students."

All Pittsburgh Public Schools will be closed on Election Day.

Candidates compete for battleground state of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes out of all the battleground states, and many pundits believe the Keystone State is key to winning the presidency.

According to KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Trump and Harris have to not only win supporters but get those supporters out to vote.

"There are people who can't stand any of this stuff," Delano said. "It's been negative, it's been nasty, it's been untruthful, on both sides — all sides, frankly. And the bottom line, some people will say, 'I don't want to have anything to do with this.' But you've got to get your voter out, despite that, you've got to get your voters out to the polls on Tuesday."