Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburgh-area man arrested after allegedly trying to shoot church pastor

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Braddock man is facing charges after allegedly trying to shoot a church pastor.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday.

Polite pointed the gun at the pastor, and attempted to shoot him, but the gun failed to discharge, per a media release from state police.

The pastor and a member of the church were able to subdue and disarm Polite until the police arrived on the scene.

Polite now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett joined KDKA-TV as a digital producer in May 2022.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.