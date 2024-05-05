Pittsburgh-area man arrested after allegedly trying to shoot church pastor

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Braddock man is facing charges after allegedly trying to shoot a church pastor.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday.

Polite pointed the gun at the pastor, and attempted to shoot him, but the gun failed to discharge, per a media release from state police.

The pastor and a member of the church were able to subdue and disarm Polite until the police arrived on the scene.

Polite now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.