Pennsylvania pastor who had gun pulled on him during sermon to host church security event

Pittsburgh-area pastor who had gun pulled on him during sermon to host church security event

Pittsburgh-area pastor who had gun pulled on him during sermon to host church security event

Pittsburgh-area pastor who had gun pulled on him during sermon to host church security event

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A North Braddock pastor is taking action to make his church and congregation safer after a man pulled a gun on him in the middle of his sermon earlier this year.

"We just want to have more eyes on our property," Pastor Glenn Germany said.

In May, Bernard Polite walked into Jesus' Dwelling Place Church and pulled a gun on the pastor in the middle of his sermon. Video taken by the church's deacon and posted online showed the moment the pastor suddenly found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

"I've been healing every day," he said.

This week, Pastor Germany applied for funding through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. He would like to add lights, surveillance cameras around the church and an intercom system so people can't just walk in like Polite did.

"I see certain things I didn't react to or respond to before. It's a new awareness I have," Pastor Germany said.

The grant he applied for this week is just under $75,000. To meet the state requirement, they must come up with about $24,000. State Rep. Abigail Salisbury has raised more than $10,000.

"It's very important to me that when people go to worship, whatever their faith is, they shouldn't be distracted and worried," Salisbury said.

The church has raised $3,000. The church hopes donors can help it meet its match. Church leaders are calling on everyone to help make Jesus' Dwelling Place Church safer.

"We are part of the greater Pittsburgh area. And so we are really like family. We're asking our family to help and look out for a smaller church," Pastor Germany said.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, there is an event at the church to discuss protecting houses of worship. It'll include people from all faiths, the United States Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.