Famed forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht dies at age 93

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nationally known forensic pathologist and former Allegheny County Coroner Dr. Cyril Wecht has died at the age of 93, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said.

He was well-known for his work on high-profile cases like JonBenet Ramsey and Anna Nicole Smith, as well as President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

It was August 1972 and the president's brain was missing.

Wecht had been allowed to examine the evidence of Kennedy's assassination held in the National Archives.

A critic of the "official" assassination report by the Warren Commission, Wecht said it would be impossible to answer questions about what happened to the president in Dallas without his preserved brain and the microscopic slides of tissue from the bullet wounds.

But he discovered those were "missing" from the archives, so Wecht raised the alarm and made international headlines.

It was far from the last time he would be in the spotlight.

Born in March of 1931 to immigrant parents in rural Greene County, Wecht grew up in McKees Rocks and then the Hill District, attending Fifth Avenue High School before earning his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956.

After three years in the Air Force, he earned a law degree from the University of Maryland and embarked on the career in forensic pathology that would shape the rest of his life and involve him in some of the nation's highest profile criminal cases spanning decades.

His public life in Allegheny County started in 1965 as deputy coroner and he was elected coroner in 1970, then commissioner in 1980.

He served for years while consulting on cases including the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the Manson family murders.

He was re-elected coroner in 1995 while consulting on criminal cases like the murder of JonBenet Ramsey and testifying as an expert witness in criminal trials.

His conclusions occasionally made him an iconoclast or the defendant himself.

He was the only forensic pathologist to testify to the House select committee on assassinations who maintained that a "lone gunman" could not have murdered JFK.

In Pittsburgh, when District Attorney Stephen Zappala "declined" to prosecute Pittsburgh police officers who Wecht concluded were responsible for the suffocation death of Charles Dixon, he released his own medical opinion and faced federal prosecution for allegedly using the coroner's office for his own profit.

It ended in a mistrial and accusations his prosecution had been politically motivated.

Wecht is credited by many attorneys with bringing the science of forensic pathology to the forefront in investigations and trials.

He also authored a dozen books and starred in a Las Vegas show about famous criminal cases. In addition, he collaborated on several film and television projects, including the award-winning films "JFK" and "Concussion."

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said of Wecht, "He loved Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, and, although he traveled the world, he never would consider living anywhere else (save for his two years of military service and his brief time In Baltimore after discharge). Most of all, Cyril loved his family, and made the happiness, well-being, and education of his wife, his children and his grandchildren his top priority in life."

Wecht married his wife, Sigrid Ronsdal in 1961, and together they raised four children, including Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Justice David Wecht. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren.

HIs funeral and burial, as well as shiva, which is a mourning period in the Jewish faith, will be private, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said. However, a public memorial service will be planned at a future date.