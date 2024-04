LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple businesses have caught fire and been damaged by a massive fire at the Latrobe 30 Plaza in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m.

Multiple businesses were damaged by a massive overnight fire at the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Submitted

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear where in the plaza the fire started.