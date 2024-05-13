Storm survey shows EF2 tornado in Peters Township had wind speeds near 120mph

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has completed its preliminary damage survey for the tornado that touched down in Washington County and say that wind speeds in the storm reached nearly 120 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service had crews out doing a survey on Sunday morning and say that the EF2 tornado touched down near Bebout Road in Peters Township just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The tornado's path continued for approximately 15 minutes and nearly six miles, traveling through Peters Township, Finleyville, and Union Township with an estimated peak wind speed of 118 miles per hour.

Several homes and a church damaged as tornado moved through Washington County

One family who lives in Union Township spoke with KDKA and described how they were hanging onto a railing, unable to get inside in time as the storm moved through the area. The roof was ripped off of their home with heavy damage left behind on the second floor.

Several homes in Washington County were damaged after an EF2 tornado touched down in Peters Township on Saturday night. KDKA Drone Team

At least 12 homes were damaged in total in the area.

In nearby Finleyville, a church was heavily damaged by the tornado as more than 50 people were inside the church when the steeple was blown off the building.

Cars also suffered damage.

The National Weather Service says that two people suffered minor injuries during the storm.

Additional details and a final survey are expected to be released sometime today.