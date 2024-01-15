Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Steelers weathering the storm in Buffalo, set to face Bills in Wild Card game

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) -- It's gameday in New York as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are set to face off in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs after the game was pushed back a day due to extreme weather.

Sunday's game was moved to Monday as a massive lake effect snow storm pounded the Buffalo region, dumping multiple feet of snow throughout the area.

Stay tuned with live updates below throughout the day leading up to kickoff and during today's game. 

 

Cleanup underway at Highmark Stadium

As kickoff awaits in Orchard Park, crews are working around the clock to help get the stadium cleared and ready for fans. 

Ahead of the game, the Bills put out a call for help to clear snow at the stadium, offering $20 per hour as part of the major undertaking of getting the venue game-ready. 

The teams of shovelers heap the snow onto a large chute, which takes it down to field level where trucks and machinery haul it away.

Some locals in the Buffalo area were on hand on Sunday, helping out as the snow was still falling, even having some fun in the process.

PHOTOS: Massive lake effect storm hammers Western New York

On Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills shared a video from inside Highmark Stadium that showed the whiteout conditions at the time. 

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh.

