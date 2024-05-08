Several homes damaged in West Virginia panhandle after likely tornado moves through Pittsburgh area

FAIRHAVEN, W.Va (KDKA) -- Several homes were damaged overnight after a likely tornado moved through eastern Ohio, the West Virginia panhandle, and parts of the Pittsburgh area.

In the area of Sheperds Valley Road in Fairhaven, West Virginia, at least three homes were damaged.

"It blew my mother-in-law's trailer off the blocks, it blew this one off the blocks, destroyed that one down there, it's completely gone," said William Hart. "It had to be a tornado."

A mobile home in Fairhaven, West Virginia was damaged after a likely tornado moved through the area. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Significant damage was also found nearby along International Road.

A home along International Road in Fairhaven, West Virginia was heavily damaged after a likely tornado moved through the area around 1:00 this morning.



The National Weather Service said that that radar-confirmed tornado moved through Irondale, Ohio and Fairhaven, West Virginia around 1 a.m. as the storms traveled across the region.

The National Weather Service says they expect at least one crew to be out surveying damage later today.

